Beyond Ketan Agarwal Case: Mental Health Expert Explains Behavioural Patterns In Relationship Conflicts | Sourced

The alleged murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor, Ketan Agarwal, has sparked widespread debate on relationship conflicts, family expectations and the psychological factors that can influence human behaviour. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), murders linked to motives such as love affairs and illicit relationships continue to be reported across the country every year, highlighting the importance of understanding the behavioural dynamics that may contribute to such crimes.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case, The Free Press Journal spoke to Dr Rupa Agarwal, Founder and President of Muktaa Charitable Trust, to gain insights into the behavioural patterns that mental health professionals commonly observe in situations involving relationship conflicts, family pressure, emotional distress and communication breakdown.

Dr Agarwal said emotional well-being is often shaped by both personal autonomy and family expectations, especially in matters such as marriage. "Emotional well-being refers to a person's ability to maintain psychological balance, make independent decisions and function adaptively in daily life. However, in many families, expectations are defined through cultural values and social norms, which may not always align with an individual's personal choices," she said.

She explained that conflict between individual preference and family pressure can create internal psychological strain. "When a person feels torn between personal desires and family expectations, it can lead to anxiety, confusion and a reduced sense of control over decision-making. Over time, this internal conflict may result in emotional distress or decision paralysis," she said.

She added that in situations where individuals are unable to express disagreement openly, emotional suppression may begin to build. "When honest communication is not possible, people often avoid difficult conversations. This avoidance can slowly increase emotional pressure and may lead to irritability, withdrawal or heightened defensiveness," she said.

According to Dr Agarwal, one of the key psychological burdens in such situations is concealment. "Maintaining an important secret or managing conflicting narratives increases cognitive load. People may struggle to remember what they have told different individuals, which can lead to confusion, fear of exposure and persistent anxiety," she said.

She further noted that prolonged concealment often comes with emotional and physical stress. "Chronic psychological stress can manifest as disturbed sleep, fatigue, headaches, digestive issues and emotional exhaustion. Even when individuals appear outwardly normal, the internal strain continues to accumulate," she said.

She added that prolonged conflict between personal desires and external expectations may also result in maladaptive coping behaviours. "When individuals feel trapped and unable to change their situation, they may resort to avoidance, denial or, in some cases, unhealthy coping mechanisms. The response is often driven by sustained distress rather than a single event," she said.

Dr Agarwal said that, in some cases, individuals begin to distance themselves emotionally as a coping mechanism. "To reduce discomfort, a person may psychologically detach from those they feel conflicted with. This can appear as reduced empathy, avoidance of conversations, irritability or defensiveness," she said.

She also described what she termed a "pressure-cooker effect" when individuals are forced to maintain conflicting identities or relationships over time. "Managing two opposing realities can create intense psychological strain. It affects identity, decision-making and emotional regulation, and may eventually impair judgment under pressure," she said.

However, she strongly cautioned against linking such behavioural patterns to violent outcomes or mental illness. "It is important not to stigmatise mental health conditions. The vast majority of people experiencing psychological distress are not violent. Every case is shaped by multiple situational, emotional and social factors," she said.

She emphasised the importance of early recognition of warning signs in interpersonal conflict. "Persistent anxiety, emotional withdrawal, increased secrecy, irritability and avoidance of communication are some of the early indicators that a person may be struggling. Timely support and intervention can help prevent escalation," she said.

Dr Agarwal also highlighted the need for accessible mental health support systems. The Muktaa Mental Health Helpline (7887889882) offers free and confidential counselling services from Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 8pm.

As the investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal continues, experts say that while the legal process will determine accountability, understanding the psychological and behavioural dynamics behind relationship conflicts may help society recognise emotional distress earlier, encourage timely intervention and better address the pressures that often accompany family expectations and interpersonal conflicts.