Pune Water Crisis: PMC To Introduce SOP For Tankers To Curb Overcharging, Improve Safety & Quality | Anand Chaini

In view of the increasing water scarcity across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Standing Committee has directed the civic administration to immediately prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for water supply through tankers to ensure greater transparency, safety and accountability.

The directive was issued by Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale during the committee meeting held on Thursday.

Bhimale said the demand for water tankers has been rising steadily, while complaints regarding overcharging by private operators, delayed deliveries, lack of GPS tracking, road accidents involving tankers, concerns over water quality and inadequate regulation have also increased. He said a uniform and effective operating framework was necessary to address these issues.

Read Also Pune Metro Staff’s Quick Action Helps Recover Gold Jewellery And Wallet Within Minutes

During the meeting, the civic administration was asked to submit detailed information on the current tanker supply system, including the number of municipal and private tankers, the capacity of filling stations, approved water supply rates, accident records, driver qualifications, GPS installation, online booking facilities, water quality monitoring mechanisms and the functioning of the control room.

The committee also proposed several measures for inclusion in the SOP. These include publishing an official rate chart, displaying tariff boards on every tanker, making GPS devices mandatory, introducing mobile app-based tanker tracking, implementing transparent online and helpline-based booking systems and adopting a "first request, first supply" policy.

To improve road safety, the committee recommended fixing speed limits for tankers, enforcing special regulations near schools and hospitals, conducting regular driver training and medical examinations, carrying out alcohol and drug tests, and mandating safety features such as reflective strips, warning lights, blind-spot mirrors, reverse cameras and alarm systems.

Read Also Pune Police Propose Increase In Police Chowkis From 110 To 135 For Better Public Access

The committee further directed the administration to strengthen water quality monitoring by conducting regular sample testing and chlorination of tanker water, taking strict action against suppliers providing contaminated water, ensuring registration of all private tankers, making annual fitness certification compulsory and blacklisting operators found violating the rules.

The civic body has also been asked to establish a 24x7 helpline for tanker-related complaints, ensure grievances are resolved within 24 hours, prepare a separate action plan for water-scarce areas and prioritise tanker water supply to hospitals, schools, police stations and fire stations during emergencies.