Pune Metro Staff’s Quick Action Helps Recover Gold Jewellery And Wallet Within Minutes | Sourced

Pune: Pune Metro employees displayed alertness and quick response by helping two passengers recover their lost valuables within minutes. With the support of CCTV surveillance, TETRA communication system and coordinated efforts by Metro staff, a bag containing gold jewellery and a lost wallet were successfully traced and returned to the passengers.

In the first incident at Pune Railway Station (PRS) Metro Station, a passenger’s bag containing around 2.5 tolas of gold jewellery and other valuable items was recovered and handed over safely.

On June 25, Swargate Metro Station Security Supervisor Deepak Hajare informed the security control room that passenger Amruta Rajesh Rathod’s black bag was accidentally exchanged with another similar-looking bag during the journey. The bag contained gold ornaments and other important belongings.

After receiving the information, Senior Deputy General Manager (Sr. DGM) Kulkarni directed the security team to immediately begin a search operation.

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The security team checked CCTV footage at Pune Railway Station Metro Station and found that the bags were exchanged during the baggage scanning process. Further investigation revealed that another passenger, Asmita, had taken the bag and travelled towards Ramwadi before getting down at Kalyani Nagar Metro Station.

Using CCTV tracking, officials found that Asmita later returned to Pune Railway Station Metro Station from Kalyani Nagar. PRS Supervisor Dashrath Munjal immediately approached her near the scanning area. Security Manager Atul Datta contacted her through the supervisor’s mobile phone and confirmed the details of the bag.

The entire search operation was completed within 30 minutes. Both passengers were called to the Station Controller's office at Pune Railway Station, where their respective bags were safely handed over at 6:30 pm.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Security Manager Atul Datta with the support of Supervisor Vijay Bhosale, Hanuman Kale and CCTV Operator Bharat Bhoir.

In another incident at Ramwadi Metro Station, a passenger’s wallet was recovered within just 19 minutes after it was accidentally left at the ticket counter.

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The incident occurred at 6:32 am when a passenger forgot his wallet at the TOM counter. Another passenger mistakenly picked it up. After reaching the platform, the owner realised that the wallet was missing and immediately informed the Customer Facilitation Assistant (CFA) staff.

The CFA staff informed Station Controller Bhushan Lokhande at 6:41 am. The Station Controller checked the CCTV footage and identified the passenger who had taken the wallet.

As the train had not yet departed, the Station Controller and Security Guard Vishwas Lekawale immediately entered the train, located the passenger and recovered the wallet.

The wallet was returned to the original owner at 6:51 am, within 19 minutes of the complaint. The passenger thanked the Metro staff for their quick action and support.

The successful recovery operation was carried out by Station Controller Bhushan Lokhande, Security Guard Vishwas Lekawale and Customer Facilitation Assistant Avdhoot Khandve.

The incidents highlight Pune Metro’s commitment towards passenger safety, quick assistance and efficient use of technology to provide reliable services to commuters.