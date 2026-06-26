Pune Pulse Polio Drive To Cover Over 3.16 Lakh Children From June 28 To July 3 | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed extensive preparations for the National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign, which will be conducted from June 28 to July 3 across the city. The campaign aims to administer an additional dose of oral polio vaccine to approximately 3.16 lakh children aged below five years.

On Sunday, June 28, vaccination booths will operate from 8am to 5pm at 1,375 locations across the city, including civic dispensaries, maternity hospitals and health centres. Special booths have also been planned at brick kilns, construction sites, migrant settlements and other high-risk areas to ensure maximum coverage.

Following the booth day, 1,990 door-to-door teams will visit over 10.41 lakh households between June 29 and July 3 to vaccinate children who may have missed the first day of the campaign.

PMC officials said extensive planning has been undertaken at the ward and health institution levels. The campaign will also cover the 32 newly merged villages in coordination with the Pune Zilla Parishad's health department and PMC officials.

To strengthen implementation, the civic body organised Training of Trainers (ToT) sessions for district and regional medical officers, nurses and health staff. A City Task Force meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Pavneet Kaur to review preparedness and coordination among all stakeholders.

Regional medical officers have been appointed as nodal officers, while Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and volunteers have been trained to conduct field operations. Surveys have been completed to update the list of children under five years of age, and polio slips are being distributed to families.

A total of 15 chief supervisors, 402 supervisors, and 1,990 vaccination teams have been deployed for the campaign. Transit vaccination teams will also be stationed at bus depots, railway stations, metro stations, the airport and public parks to vaccinate children travelling with their families.

The required vaccine stocks, stationery and awareness material have already been distributed. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted through social media, banners, posters, auto-rickshaw announcements and mobile publicity vehicles. The PMC has also sought support from NGOs, medical and nursing colleges, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, the Indian Medical Association and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics to ensure wider participation.

Appealing to parents, Health Officer Dr Nina Borade urged them to bring all children below five years of age for vaccination on June 28, even if they have previously received polio vaccine doses under the routine immunisation programme.

"The additional dose is essential to ensure complete protection against polio. Every eligible child should receive the vaccine during the campaign," she said.