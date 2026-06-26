Pune: Video Of Man Cleaning Building Window From Outside Without Support In Chandni Chowk Raises Safety Concerns | Sourced

Pune: A video showing a man cleaning the exterior side of a high-rise building window without any visible safety support has sparked concerns among citizens. The incident reportedly took place at a society in Chandni Chowk, where the man was seen standing outside the building at a considerable height while cleaning the window.

The video circulating on social media shows the man carrying out the activity without any visible harness, rope support or safety equipment. The visuals have raised questions about the risks involved in performing such tasks at high altitudes without proper precautions.

The clip was shared on the social media platform X by user @TheFindingNimo, following which several people reacted to the video and expressed concern over the dangerous situation.

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The man is believed to be a resident of the society and not a professional worker. However, the incident has highlighted the importance of taking adequate safety measures while carrying out any activity near the outer side of high-rise buildings.

Residents and citizens have urged people to avoid such risky actions and ensure proper safety arrangements to prevent any unfortunate incident.