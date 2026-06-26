'Why Do Children From Educated, Well-Settled Families...': CM Devendra Fadnavis On Ketan Agarwal Murder Case In Pune | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described the Ketan Agarwal murder case as "extremely shocking". He said the case should not be viewed merely as a crime but also from a social perspective. He added that society must think deeply about the mindset that leads children from educated and well-settled families to develop such malicious thoughts.

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Speaking to the media in Pune, the CM said, "This is an extremely shocking incident, something beyond imagination. It is the kind of incident that compels us, as a society, to seriously reflect. Why do children from educated and well-settled families develop such malicious and destructive thinking? What are the reasons behind this mindset? We need to think deeply about it. In reality, this case should not be viewed merely as a crime, but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and system needs to be created so that such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts do not develop in children at such a young age. This incident is truly very shocking."

This came after Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, met Fadnavis and demanded a fast-track trial and the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for his son's death.

Speaking to the media after meeting the CM, Vishal said the CM assured him that he would personally monitor the case and ensure that all those found guilty are brought to justice at the earliest.

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He also claimed he suspects that more people may have been involved in planning the murder. He alleged that the accused Chetan Chaudhary and Sahil Goyal, who is Siya Goyal's brother, are close friends, raising suspicion that more individuals could have been part of the conspiracy.

Vishal Agarwal further clarified that Ketan had a small patch of hair loss due to a medical condition and that this was disclosed to Siya and her family before the marriage was finalised. "If that had been an issue, they had every opportunity to refuse the marriage proposal," he said.

He also alleged that Siya's family had assured them before the marriage that she did not attend parties, an assurance which, according to the Agarwal family, was later found to be untrue.