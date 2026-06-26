Pune: Ketan Agarwal's Father Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Fast-Track Trial, Death Penalty For Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary | Video Screengrab

26-year-old deceased realtor Ketan Agarwal's father on Friday urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a fast-track trial and the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for his son's death.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Chief Minister, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said the CM assured him that he would personally monitor the case and ensure that all those found guilty are brought to justice at the earliest.

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"We requested the CM to take up the case on a fast-track basis so that the truth comes out quickly and the guilty receive the harshest punishment," Vishal Agarwal said.

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Expressing his grief, he added, "I have lost my young son. In my heart, I believe that the accused deserve nothing less than the death penalty, and I have conveyed this request to the CM."

According to Vishal Agarwal, the CM assured him that the government would consider taking the matter to a fast-track court and personally oversee the progress of the investigation.

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On the demand for an SIT probe, Agarwal said he has been informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted.

He also claimed he suspects that more people may have been involved in planning the murder. He alleged that the accused Chetan Chaudhary and Sahil Goyal, who is Siya Goyal's brother, are close friends, raising suspicion that more individuals could have been part of the conspiracy.

Vishal Agarwal further clarified that Ketan had a small patch of hair loss due to a medical condition and that this was disclosed to Siya and her family before the marriage was finalised. "If that had been an issue, they had every opportunity to refuse the marriage proposal," he said.

He also alleged that Siya's family had assured them before the marriage that she did not attend parties, an assurance which, according to the Agarwal family, was later found to be untrue.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "This is an extremely shocking incident, something beyond imagination. It is the kind of incident that compels us, as a society, to seriously reflect. Why do children from educated and well-settled families develop such malicious and destructive thinking? What are the reasons behind this mindset? We need to think deeply about it. In reality, this case should not be viewed merely as a crime, but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and system needs to be created so that such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts do not develop in children at such a young age. This incident is truly very shocking."