Beed: Boat Services Halted At Purushottampuri After Fatal Godavari Capsize

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A day after an overcrowded, illegal ferry capsized in the Godavari River, killing two women pilgrims and injuring another, the local administration and police on Thursday cracked down on ferry operations at the holy site of Purushottampuri in Majalgaon tehsil.

According to sources, nearly 20 to 25 unauthorised boats continued ferrying pilgrims in violation of safety norms for several hours after the tragedy on Wednesday. It was only later in the night that Majalgaon Rural Police intervened and ordered the operators to suspend services.

Majalgaon Rural Police have now halted all boat operations at the site. As a result, devotees were forced to gather near the bank of the river for rituals, raising concerns about crowd management.

Purushottampuri Temple is India's only temple dedicated to Lord Purushottam and attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country during Adhik Maas, the intercalary month observed once every three years. Taking a holy dip in the Godavari before offering prayers is considered an important ritual by devotees.

However, as the temple-side riverbank lacks a proper concrete ghat, pilgrims often cross to the sandy banks on the opposite side for bathing. Local sources alleged that several private operators have been running commercial boat services on this stretch for years without valid licences, fitness certificates or adequate safety measures, including life jackets.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday when a boat carrying nearly 50 passengers, far beyond its safe capacity, tilted and overturned in deep waters.

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The deceased were identified as Pramila Sheshrao Rathod (55) and Kantabai Gyandev Andhale (63), both residents of Lonar taluka in Buldhana district. Another devotee, Sindhutai Arjun Mawal (75) from Washim district, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Despite the deployment of 60 to 70 police personnel for festival security, eyewitnesses alleged there was little monitoring near the riverbanks.

"The police were visible only inside the temple premises, managing darshan queues. The riverfront was left largely unattended," a devotee claimed.

Security arrangements at the festival have already come under scrutiny after 40 tolas of gold jewellery were reportedly stolen on the opening day.

The incident has also highlighted the alleged exploitation of pilgrims. Boat operators were reportedly charging ₹20 per passenger for a one-way crossing, while women devotees were allegedly made to pay an additional ₹10 to use makeshift changing rooms set up on the opposite bank.

Under existing regulations, commercial ferry services on inland waterways require safety clearances and licences from the district administration, police, irrigation authorities and other concerned agencies. Sources claimed that several mandatory requirements were not being followed at the site.

Despite the deaths resulting from the incident, the Majalgaon Rural Police are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the boat operators.

When contacted, Vijay Ramod, Police Inspector of Majalgaon Rural Police Station, said the matter involved jurisdictional and procedural issues.

"We have prepared the Accidental Death Report (ADR) papers and forwarded them to the police authorities concerned, as the jurisdiction overlaps. However, as the relatives of the deceased have not yet approached either Majalgaon or the concerned police station to lodge a formal complaint, a criminal case has not been registered so far," Ramod said.