Pune Rural District Under Prohibitory Orders From June 13 To June 26; Gatherings, Processions Restricted | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Rural administration has imposed prohibitory orders across the district under Section 37 (1) and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. The order has been issued by Additional District Magistrate Jyoti Kadam and will remain in force from 12:05 am on June 13, 2026, until midnight on June 26, 2026.

Under the order, carrying inflammable or explosive substances, stones, weapons, sticks, swords, firearms, or any objects capable of causing injury has been prohibited. The administration has also banned the raising of loud and provocative slogans, the display or burning of effigies, and the delivery of inflammatory speeches that could disturb public peace and law and order.

Additionally, gatherings of more than five persons, public meetings, demonstrations, and processions will not be permitted without prior approval from the Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

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The restrictions, however, will not apply to government officials performing official duties or individuals authorised by competent authorities to carry weapons as part of their responsibilities.

Additional District Magistrate Jyoti Kadam stated that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the prohibitory orders. Offenders will face legal action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

The administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities and adhere to the restrictions to maintain peace and public order in the district.