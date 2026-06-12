Pune To Get New Multi-Level Parking Facilities Under BOT Model | Anand Chaini

In an effort to address the city's growing traffic congestion and parking challenges, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to expand parking infrastructure at several key locations across the city. As part of this initiative, the administration is considering the reconstruction of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Multi-Level Parking facility with enhanced capacity, while also proposing new parking projects in other prominent areas under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, according to Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

The existing multi-level parking structure, which is currently non-operational, is likely to be demolished and replaced with a modern, higher-capacity facility. The proposed design will take into account the increasing number of vehicles in the city as well as changes in vehicle dimensions. Particular attention will be given to accommodating larger vehicles by incorporating adequate height and space in the new structure.

In addition, the civic administration is exploring the possibility of expanding parking facilities in the Mandai, Narayan Peth and Sambhaji Udyan areas. These projects are expected to be developed under the BOT model, allowing the municipal corporation to avoid direct capital expenditure. Under this arrangement, private entities would construct and operate the facilities for a specified period before transferring them back to the civic body.

Pune's parking problem has become increasingly severe, with motorists often struggling to find adequate parking spaces. Against this backdrop, PMC is undertaking comprehensive planning to significantly enhance parking capacity across the city, Bhimale said.

A detailed proposal on the matter is expected to be presented before the Standing Committee by the administration. Further action will be taken based on the recommendations outlined in the report, following which the proposal will be placed before the committee for approval.