VIDEO: Pune Excise Department Seizes Fake Liquor Worth ₹1.36 Crore, Busts Inter-District Supply Chain | Sourced

The State Excise Department, Pune Division, has seized counterfeit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth approximately ₹1.36 crore and dismantled an inter-district smuggling network operating through forged labels and fake documentation, officials said on Friday.

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The truck driver, identified as Pappu Lal Bhikharam Bishnoi (34), a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan, has been arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 65(a)(e), 80, 83, 86, 90 and 108 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

According to officials, on June 10, acting on a specific tip-off, a team from the State Excise Department intercepted a container truck (NL-01-N-5267) on the Pune-Mumbai Highway near Sutarwadi, Pashan in Haveli taluka. During inspection, officers discovered 1,200 boxes of liquor branded as "Royal Select Deluxe Whisky."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the liquor had been manufactured in Goa but was being transported using counterfeit labels falsely indicating that it was produced and meant for sale in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 10,368 bulk litres of liquor in 180 ml bottles was recovered from the vehicle.

Officials said the driver failed to produce any valid transport permit for the consignment. Instead, he allegedly presented forged tax invoices and fabricated documents claiming that the truck was carrying empty control-panel boxes. The documents were found to be suspicious and are being further examined.

The excise department seized liquor stock worth approximately ₹1.20 crore, along with the container vehicle valued at ₹15 lakh and other materials, taking the total value of the seized property to ₹1,35,99,000.

Samples of the seized liquor have been sent for chemical analysis, and authorities are investigating whether the consignment itself was counterfeit.

The operation was conducted by Inspector Sandeep Kadam along with Deputy Inspectors Kiran Patil and Shankar Jadhav, and excise personnel AD Mehtre, Sachin Indalkar, Raju Pote, Atul Barangule, Ujjwala Bhabad, Vrushali Gadre, Akshay Kusalkar and Rishikesh Bhandare.

Further investigation is being carried out by Inspector Sandeep Kadam of the State Excise Department's C Division, Pune.

Superintendent Atul Kanade has appealed to citizens to report any information related to illegal liquor manufacturing, transportation or sale through the department's toll-free helpline 1800-233-9999 or on 020-26917321.