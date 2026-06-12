Pune Municipal Corporation Allocates ₹1.5 Crore For Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive, Targets 5 Million Trees Across Pune | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch an extensive tree plantation campaign during the upcoming monsoon season as part of its ambitious target of planting 5 million trees across the city. To support the initiative, PMC has decided to allocate ₹10 lakh to each of its 15 regional offices, with a total budget provision of ₹1.5 crore, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bimale said.

The large-scale plantation drive aims to increase Pune’s green cover and will focus primarily on native tree species. Trees will be planted across the city’s hills, open spaces, and public areas to ensure sustainable environmental benefits.

PMC has appealed to local residents, non-governmental organisations, environmental groups, and social organisations to actively participate in the campaign. A special meeting is expected to be held soon to finalise plans for plantation activities on the city’s hills and other identified locations.

Bimale also emphasized the importance of preserving old and historically significant trees, stating that development projects should not be allowed to result in the unnecessary felling of such trees. He said the civic body has a responsibility to protect trees that are 100, 150, or even 200 years old, adding that development works can be delayed if necessary, but valuable trees should not be sacrificed.

He further called for strict action against officials involved in illegal tree cutting or removal, suggesting that those responsible should face suspension. PMC, he said, will strictly enforce all existing rules related to tree protection and conservation.

Referring to High Court directives, Bimale said that whenever a tree must be removed with legal approval, at least twice as many trees must be planted in its place. He reaffirmed PMC’s commitment to both tree conservation and plantation efforts, ensuring equal emphasis on protecting existing green assets while expanding the city’s tree cover.