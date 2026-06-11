2,000 Punekars Join Cockroach Janta Party Protest At Pune University; Abhijeet Dipke & Sonam Wangchuk Back Education Reform Demands | Anand Chaini

Pune: Around 2,000 students, youth activists, parents and working professionals gathered at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday for a large protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks and failures in the education system.

CJP Protest In Pune University | Anand Chaini

The protest was attended by noted education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk and led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Participants raised slogans, carried satirical placards and unveiled the party’s education manifesto while demanding sweeping reforms in the examination process.

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A Unique Protest?

At the beginning of the protest, participants paid tribute to Rohith Vemula, the late University of Hyderabad research scholar. Students, parents and senior citizens joined the demonstration, which organisers described as a movement against paper leaks, delayed examinations, rising educational costs and youth unemployment.

One of the most talked-about moments of the protest was a poster reading, “Dear NTA, Please Use Condoms,” aimed at the National Testing Agency (NTA) over repeated paper leak controversies. The poster quickly went viral among participants.

“This poster is about the problem of paper leaks in the country. People immediately understand the message. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign and be held accountable,” the student protester told The Free Press Journal.

Five Key Demands Placed…

The protesters placed five key demands before the centre. They sought compensation of Rs 10,000 for students affected by examination paper leaks, mandatory audits of companies awarded examination contracts, time-bound declaration of results, government-funded travel expenses for students appearing for examinations and the restoration of the ‘Map of Hindavi Swarajya’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in NCERT textbooks.

Dipke also demanded that students be reimbursed for expenses if examinations are postponed or cancelled. He called for monthly financial assistance for students until fresh examination dates are announced and sought a physical evaluation of answer sheets instead of the online assessment.

Protesters further demanded that delays in examinations should not affect students’ age limits or the number of attempts available to them.

Dipke Hits Back…

Addressing the gathering, Dipke criticised recent remarks made against the movement and questioned the government’s approach towards student issues.

“How can holding the Constitution in hand or chanting ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans be a sign of anarchy? Where in the Constitution is there a provision to take an oath without a majority?” he said.

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He further questioned why examination and result processes could not be completed within fixed timelines. “When election results can be declared within a month, why shouldn’t there be prompt rules for students’ examinations and result processes?” he asked.

The protest also saw participation from parents and corporate employees. Sumedha, a mother supporting her daughter at the event, said the Education Minister should take responsibility for the problems faced by students.

“If the education minister cannot take responsibility, then he should resign. This movement is for citizens and students, not politics,” she said.

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Other Key Moments…

Several corporate professionals used the platform to highlight workplace concerns such as sudden layoffs, workplace harassment and salary-related issues. Software developer Shivam Agarwal presented a personal manifesto calling for better-equipped government schools and affordable preparation for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

The demonstration briefly witnessed tension when Mumbai-based social media influencer Faizan Ansari arrived at the venue and alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party was linked to activist Umar Khalid. His remarks triggered objections from several protesters, leading to a heated exchange. Pune Police intervened and escorted Ansari away from the venue to prevent further escalation.

Ansari later told The Free Press Journal that he had submitted a complaint seeking action against Dipke and repeated allegations made in his complaint. The allegations have been denied by CJP supporters, and no evidence was presented at the protest to substantiate the claims.

What Is CJP?

Launched in May 2026, the Cockroach Janta Party has emerged as a satirical youth movement focused on unemployment, education reforms, examination transparency and governance issues. What began as a social media campaign has increasingly transformed into on-ground mobilisation, with demonstrations now being organised in major cities across the country.

As slogans demanding accountability echoed across the university campus, protesters maintained that their fight extended beyond a single examination controversy and reflected wider concerns over education, employment opportunities and the future of India’s youth.