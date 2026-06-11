Pune: Cockroach Janta Party Protest To Demand Education Minister's Resignation And Release ‘Exam Manifesto’ Today | ANI Photo

Pune: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a peaceful protest in Pune today demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the ongoing examination-related issues affecting students across the country.

Ahead of the demonstration, the founder of CJP appealed to participants to maintain peace and discipline throughout the protest, emphasising that the movement aims to bring constructive reforms to the education and examination system rather than create disruption.

A key highlight of the protest will be the release of CJP’s much-anticipated “Exam Manifesto” during the evening gathering. According to the organisation, the manifesto has been prepared to address the growing examination crisis in India and to propose practical solutions to the challenges faced by students.

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The manifesto is expected to focus on several pressing concerns, including prolonged delays in the declaration of examination results, with some students reportedly waiting nearly a year for outcomes. It will also outline recommendations to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in examination and recruitment processes.

The movement has received support from noted social activists Asim Sir and Vishwambar Sir, who have joined the campaign and expressed solidarity with the cause. Organisers said their involvement has strengthened the movement and helped bring greater attention to student-related issues.

Speaking ahead of the protest, CJP representatives said the initiative aims to amplify the voices of students and youth who have been adversely affected by examination delays, administrative lapses, and uncertainty about academic and career opportunities.

The organisation has urged students, parents, and citizens to participate in the protest peacefully and support the demand for meaningful reforms in the country's examination system.

The release of the Exam Manifesto is expected to outline a roadmap for addressing long-standing grievances and ensuring a more student-centric, transparent, and time-bound examination framework in the future.