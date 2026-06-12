Pune: Gulab Gang And Bitiya Foundation Demand Immediate Arrest Of Rupali Chakankar During Protest On JM Road | Sourced

Pune: Members of Gulab Gang and the Bitiya Foundation staged a protest at the Rani Lakshmibai statue on Jangli Maharaj Road on Friday, demanding the immediate arrest of former Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over allegations made against her.

The protest was led by social activist Sangita Tiwari. As part of the demonstration, protesters draped a saree over a symbolic effigy representing Chakankar and raised slogans demanding swift action from the authorities.

Placards carrying messages such as "Arrest Rupali Chakankar Immediately", "Law Must Be Equal for All" and "Stop Delaying Action" were displayed during the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Sangita Tiwari questioned the delay in action against Chakankar and urged the government to act without bias.

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"If an ordinary citizen faces allegations, action is taken immediately. Then why is there a delay in this case? The law should be equal for everyone. We demand a fair and impartial investigation and immediate action against Rupali Chakankar. We have come to the streets seeking justice and will continue our fight until appropriate action is taken," Tiwari said.

The protesters also called upon the government and investigating agencies to respond to public concerns and ensure that justice is not delayed.

The demonstration concluded peacefully under police supervision.