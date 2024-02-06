Aurangabad Residents Laud Heroes of Vigilance: Fire Brigade And Nagari Squad |

Residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar expressed profound gratitude to the Fire Brigade Jawans and the Nagari Mitra Squad in the aftermath of narrowly escaping a disaster.

Recognising their pivotal role in averting a potential catastrophe caused by a collision involving a tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a flyover's side wall, residents praised the dedication and alertness displayed by these emergency responders.

The personnel routinely conduct drills at the Garware Stadium every morning. On Tuesday, residents out for their morning walk met them, expressing thanks for their vigilance in safeguarding the city. Approximately 40 regular visitors to the Garware Stadium, who engage in morning walks and exercises, took the opportunity to honour and felicitate 57 male and 3 female employees of the Fire Brigade and the Nagari Squad.

Chief Fire Brigade Officer Shivaji Zanzan, along with Raju Sure, Pramod Jadhav, Daulat Mhaske, Sanjay Pawar, and others, attended the felicitation.

Leakage of LPG

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar narrowly avoided a major tragedy when a tanker carrying LPG collided, leading to a potentially hazardous leak. The coordinated efforts of the Fire Brigade, Water Supply Department, Ex-servicemen civil squad, sanitary department, and other departments of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, effectively executed a 14-hour rescue operation.

Continuous water spraying on the tanker from fire tenders, strategic evacuations, and informative announcements through the 400 loudspeakers installed by CSMC contributed to averting potential danger. The city's alert administration successfully evacuated houses and shops in the vicinity, showcasing the vigilance that prevented a major disaster.