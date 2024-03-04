Aurangabad News: CSMC Achieves 80% Polio Dose Target; Rural Police Seize Banned Gutkha and Articles Worth Rs 27.32 Lakh |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted a polio vaccination drive in the city on Sunday.

The corporation achieved 80 percent of the given target by administering polio doses to children between the ages of 0 to 5 years. The target set for the CSMC was 1,98,910 doses, of which 80 percent was achieved, according to sources.

The government provided 2,50,000 doses, distributed to various primary health centres in the city as needed. In total, 689 polio booths were set up in 41 reporting units.

The drive took place across the city from 8 am to 6 pm. In addition to the primary health centers, doses were administered at 125 public places, including the railway station, bus stands, airport, check posts, and malls. Similarly, 22 mobile teams were also established, reaching brick kilns and remote areas to administer doses to the children of migrant laborers.

Rural police seized banned Gutka

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police special squad seized banned Gutka, tobacco products, and other articles worth ₹27.32 lakh on Ajanta – Fardapur Road in two different incidents in the wee hours on Saturday.

The special squad received information that banned Gutka is being smuggled in the district. Accordingly, the squad laid a trap on Ajanta – Fardapur Road. The team members spotted a white-coloured Maruti Swift car (MH20 DV 1174) coming from Jalgaon and going towards Sillod taluka. The police stopped the car and arrested the driver Ali Isaq Syed (32, Pawannagar, Waluj, Gangapur). During the search of the vehicle, the police team found packets of Vimal, Panparag, RMD, Rajnigandha, Jafrani Zarda, and other Gutka brands.

At the same time, the special squad received information that another car (MH 20 FP 2824) was taking Gutka to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The squad laid a trap and spotted the car. When the police asked the vehicle to stop, the driver drove it speedily towards Fardapur. The police team chased the car and stopped the driver Ganesh Nanasaheb Kakade (Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Gangapur). However, taking advantage of the dark, Ganesh managed to flee away into the nearby jungle. The police chased him but could not find him in the dark. The police seized banned Gutka, cars, and other articles worth Rs 27.32 lakh in both these incidents. Cases have been registered against Ali Isaq and absconding Kakade with the Ajanta police station.