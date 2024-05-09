Aurangabad Lok Sabha Polls: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Officials Asked To Submit Report On Staffers Who Fail To Vote

Bypolls 2023: Results Of Voting On 7 Assembly Seats In 6 States To Be Announced Today; Counting Underway | Representative Picture

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has issued a circular to department heads to check the fingers of staffers to find out if they have voted in Aurangabad Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13, an official said on Thursday.

They have been asked to submit a report on May 14 with the list of staffers who failed to vote, he added.

"The district administration has undertaken many initiatives to increase the voting percentage. The district collector has written a letter regarding this to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The circular was issued to department heads based on this letter," he pointed out.

The report submitted by the department heads will be handed over to the district administration on May 16, the official added.