 Aurangabad: Call for Buddha Statue Along Ajanta Caves Route Met with Administration's Apathy
A delegation comprising Buddhist monks met with District Collector Dilip Swami and submitted a memorandum regarding this demand.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Bhikhu Sangh, along with all Ambedkarite parties and the Ambedkarwadi Bahujan Vikas Samiti, have demanded the installation of a large statue of Lord Gautam Buddha at the Harsul T-point, considering the large influx of international and national tourists visiting Ajanta Caves via this route.

The monks highlighted that the Bhikhu Sangh and several other organizations have been advocating for the installation of a significant statue of Lord Buddha at the Harsul T-point, a crucial junction for tourists en route to the world-renowned Ajanta Caves. However, despite verbal assurances from former Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhary, no concrete action has been taken by the administration. Although the Harsul T-point underwent beautification, the promised statue of Lord Buddha has not been erected yet.

2 statues already sanctioned

During the temporary tenure of Municipal Corporation Administrator G Srikanth as the district collector, he sanctioned two statues within the city, including one of Bhagwan Mahavir at Hotel Vedant and another of Rajmata Jijau at Cambridge Chowk, with a budget of ₹5 crores. Despite these developments, the administration has shown apathy towards fulfilling the longstanding demand for a statue of Lord Buddha at Harsul, as reiterated by the local residents for several years.

The delegation has issued a stern warning of launching a severe agitation if their demand is not addressed promptly.

Present during the delegation were Bhadant Vishudhanand Bodhi Mahathero, Bhante Sanghpriya, Deepak Nikalje, Bhante Bodhi Dhammo, Bhante Nirvan, and others.

