Aurangabad: BJP Stands Firm Behind Sandipan Bhumre Amid Liquor Business Allegations

Leader of opposition of Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve had recently made allegations that the Mahayuti candidate for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency Sandipan Bhumre has veiled the liquor sale businesses in the name of his wife.

Now, BJP leaders have come forward to bat for Bhumre stating that if the businesses of all the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections come to the fore, there will be no candidate in the fray.

The opposition leaders had started opposing Bhumre over the liquor business run by his family members. On Monday, the BJP leaders while briefing the press, supported Bhumre. BJP leaders stated that their fight in the Aurangabad constituency is with AIMIM and the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate is nowhere in the contest.

State cooperation minister Atul Save said, the entire world knows what business the opponents are running.

'Not illegal'

City unit president Shirish Boralkar said, selling liquor is a business and is not illegal.

"The allied parties of the Mahayuti including BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI, MNS and others are together and all will work for the victory of their candidate, there are no differences between them. The party workers are meeting the eminent personalities and various sections of the society during the canvassing for Bhumre," Boralkar said.

"The BJP leaders are planning to organise a public meeting of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Aurangabad for Bhumre. A memorandum in this regard has been submitted to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis," Save said.