Aurangabad: BAMU Gets A+ Grade From NAAC |

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has received the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.38.

The NAAC Peer Team visited and assessed the educational and other facilities at BAMU between October 22 and 24. The grade was communicated to BAMU via email on October 31. A seven-member peer team, led by former NAAC director AN Roy, conducted the assessment.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, who took charge on January 24, 2024, prioritized the NAAC assessment. An internal quality assurance cell and other facilities were established to collect data, and a self-assessment report was submitted to NAAC. Dr Fulari personally visited various departments and made efforts to prepare the report, organizing review meetings with deans, heads of departments, and teachers on several occasions.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarvade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Gulab Khedkar, Dr M D Jagirdar, and others also contributed to the data preparation. BAMU has now received the A+ gradation, which will be valid until October 29, 2029, according to university sources.

Previous scores

This marks the fourth time BAMU has received a NAAC grade. Previously, the cumulative grade point averages were: 2003 – 2.92 CGPA (B+ grade), 2013 – 3.07 CGPA (A grade), 2019 – 3.22 CGPA (A grade), and 2024 – 3.38 CGPA (A+ grade).

Dr Fulari expressed pride in the achievement, stating, "It is our pride and happiness that our university, named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, has received the NAAC A+ grade. We follow the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar, who started the PES and opened the doors of education for the downtrodden. In the coming days, we will strive to maintain the same quality of education and gain recognition for the university."