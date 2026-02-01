After 40 Years, Bharatiya Janata Party To Get Mayor In Nanded Municipal Corporation On Feb 10

Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) | File Photo

Nanded: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got its first mayor in the state in 1985 through the Mudkhed municipal council in Nanded district. Now, after 40 years, BJP will get its mayor in the Nanded municipal corporation on February 10, 2026.

Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) was formed in 1996, and the first mayor of the Shiv Sena party ascended the chair in 1997. Later, Congress ruled the corporation for the next 24 years.

Earlier, before the establishment of the corporation, BJP’s Ramrao Chaudhary was the mayor of the Mudkhed city for a long time. Although Chaudhary is presently not with BJP, still he has the honour of becoming the party’s first mayor in the state.

BJP contested five corporation elections between 1997 and 2017 but could not win two-digit seats. Similarly, it could not give a mayor to the city in the past 44 years. The year 2026 proved to be a year of fortune for BJP in Nanded. Before the corporation elections, BJP’s city presidents were elected at three places in Nanded. Now, it is clear that a woman candidate from BJP will become the mayor.

The election for electing the mayor and deputy mayor will be held on February 10. A special meeting chaired by district collector Rahul Kardile will be held for it. After the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the work of election was hampered for three days. However, it has now resumed, and the political parties have once again become active.

Out of the total 81 corporators in NWCMC, 45 are from BJP. Under the leadership of former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, BJP has clinched a complete majority in the corporation. Discussions are now going on for electing the mayor and deputy mayor. The post of mayor has been reserved for a general category woman. There are 12 such corporators, and hence the selection of the candidate for this post has become a challenge for the senior leaders.