 Solar Power Systems To Be Installed On 350 Gram Panchayats In Jalgaon
Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Solar Power Systems To Be Installed On 350 Gram Panchayats In Jalgaon

Jalgaon: Under the Chief Minister's Prosperous Gram Panchayat campaign, on-grid solar systems will be installed in 350 Gram Panchayats in the Jalgaon district, and this work is expected to be completed in the next two months, said FPJ Meenal Karanwal, Chief Executive Officer of Jalgaon Zilla Parishad, today.

Jalgaon district has 1160 Gram Panchayats, and the Chief Minister's Prosperous Gram Panchayat campaign is currently underway there. Under this campaign, on-grid solar systems will be installed on 350 Gram Panchayats, making these Gram Panchayats self-sufficient in electricity.

Meenal Karanwal said that this work will be completed in two months. Panels ranging from 1 to 6 KV will be installed depending on the capacity of the Gram Panchayats. These solar panels will be installed using funds from the 15th Finance Commission or from the Gram Panchayat's own funds.

Currently, the Chief Minister's Prosperous Gram Panchayat campaign is being implemented effectively and successfully in the district, and initiatives are being undertaken through the Zilla Parishad to empower the Gram Panchayats. These include digitising Gram Panchayats, making services and facilities provided by Gram Panchayats available online, constructing check dams and soak pits to conserve water within the village, and building forest reservoirs.

While these initiatives are being implemented, the Zilla Parishad has decided to make the Gram Panchayats self-sufficient in electricity, and after granting technical and administrative approvals, the installation of solar power projects on the roofs of the Gram Panchayats has begun.

