Aurangabad Administration Imposes Ban on New Borewells to Ensure Summer Water Supply | Representative Photo

The district administration here has imposed a ban on digging of new borewells or wells within 500 metres of an existing public water source.

District collector Dileep Swami gave information about water availability and the steps initiated by the administration to maintain water supply during the summer.

"We have imposed a ban on digging new borewells, wells within 500 metres of existing wells or borewells that are being used by the administration to supply water to the people," he said.

Impact on construction work

"Providing drinking water is our priority. Construction works in areas where there is a shortage of water should be stopped till June 15. We have also banned the transport of fodder out of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district," the collector said.

As many as 678 tankers are supplying water to 412 villages and 61 hamlets in the district, while the administration has acquired 346 wells for supplying water to 285 villages, he said.