Pune Porsche Accident: 'Nyay Ki Sambhavna Badhti Nazar Arahi Hai,' Says Victim Ashwini Koshta's Brother; Urges For Detailed Probe

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Brother of Ashwini Koshta, a young techie in her 20s who died in the horrific Porsche accident in Pune on Sunday night, has sought a detailed probe in the case.

Speaking to media in Jabalpur, brother Samprit Koshta said that the Maharashtra government's orders in the accident has given his family a hope that justice will be served to them. "Ab nyay ki sambhavana badhti nazar aa rahi hai. (Looks like we will get justice).”

The tragic accident happened in Kalyani Nagar, Pune at around 3 am on Sunday. Driving the Porsche at a high speed, the minor boy lost control and collided with multiple vehicles. The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of Anis Avlia and Ashwini Kosta, who were on bikes.

The accident took place at around 3:15 am in Kalyani Nagar, and a case was registered against the 17-year-old car driver.

Samprit has appealed for a thorough investigation against the accused minor. He emphasised the need for proper handling of the case.

He also mentioned that the family of Vishal Agarwal has a history of criminal behavior as he says, "jab is case ko daba rahe ho, toh aadhe toh aap apradhi hi huye" (When you are suppressing this case, you are half a criminal yourself).

He believes that the minor's father tried to use his political power and money to suppress the case. He said, "ye jo case abhi dabaya jaa raha hai, agar pehle hota toh itna aakrosh nahi hota."

Lastly, he expressed gratitude for the media campaign raising awareness about the incident. He said that they are middle-class people and without the media, they would have never even thought of getting justice. "Possibility of getting justice seems to be increasing," he said.