ATM Cash Not Dispensed, But ₹30,000 Stolen As Pune Man's Card Swapped | Representational image

Pune: An unidentified person allegedly swapped an elderly man's ATM card while he was trying to withdraw cash and stole ₹30,000 from his account. The incident occurred on Monday (Aug 24) between 3 pm and 4 pm at the Bank of India ATM in Kharabwadi. Ramji Jitendra Kumar Tiwari (59), a resident of Kharabwadi, filed a complaint at the South Mahalunge Police Station, based on which a case was registered against an unknown person.

According to the police, when the complainant went to withdraw cash, the money was not dispensed. An unknown person standing behind him asked him to check his account balance. While the complainant was collecting the receipt, the suspect dropped an ATM card near his feet, swapped it using sleight of hand, noted down the PIN and fraudulently withdrew ₹30,000 from the account. South Mahalunge Police are investigating the case.

Man cheated of ₹11 lakh in country liquor shop sale deal

A case has come to light where a person was allegedly cheated of ₹11 lakh on the pretext of selling an officially licensed country liquor shop. The incident took place between Sep 17, 2024, and Aug 25, 2026, in Hinjawadi.

Raiba Dhanaji Buchade (49), a resident of Marunji, lodged a complaint at the Hinjawadi Police Station. A case has been registered against Nitin Shivajirao Mane, a resident of Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur.

According to the police, the suspect agreed to sell his country liquor shop to the complainant for ₹1.20 crore and took ₹12 lakh as an advance payment. However, without completing the deal, he allegedly sold the licence to someone else.

Later, when the complainant demanded his money back, the suspect refunded ₹1 lakh online and issued cheques for the remaining ₹11 lakh, which bounced due to insufficient funds in the account. Thus, the suspect allegedly cheated the complainant of ₹11 lakh. Hinjawadi Police are investigating the matter.

Woman cheated on pretext of father's medical treatment

A woman was allegedly cheated of ₹1.5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments on the false claim of needing money for her father's surgery. The incident took place between May 2025 and June 30, 2025, at Sara City Society in Kharabwadi.

A 36-year-old female security guard lodged a complaint at the South Mahalunge Police Station. A case has been registered against Mahesh Balu Chavan, a resident of Waghjainagar.

According to the police, the suspect gained the complainant's trust and took ₹1.50 lakh in cash and a one-tola mangalsutra from her. The suspect returned ₹45,000 but allegedly misappropriated the remaining ₹1.05 lakh and the mangalsutra. South Mahalunge Police are investigating the matter.

Investors cheated of ₹1.32 crore with promises of high returns

Multiple investors were allegedly cheated of ₹1,32,93,000 on the pretext of business assistance and through cheques promising double returns. The incident took place from Dec 29, 2021, at the Saptagiri Reality office near Kalewadi Phata.

Santosh Baliram Jadhav (42), a resident of Navi Sangvi, lodged a complaint at the Wakad Police Station. A case has been registered against Gajanan Ramakant Kawatikwar (34), a resident of Balewadi.

According to the police, the suspect gained the trust of the complainant and other investors and collected money under false pretexts such as CMS van charges and exchange of old currency notes. The cheques issued for double returns bounced.

The suspect allegedly cheated the complainant of ₹20.25 lakh and other investors of ₹1.12 crore by failing to return their money. Wakad Police are investigating.

Jewellery worth ₹7 lakh allegedly mortgaged fraudulently

A case has come to light where gold jewellery borrowed from a neighbour on the pretext of showing it to her mother was allegedly mortgaged in a bank.

The incident occurred between September 2021 and Aug 24, 2026, at Boradewadi, Moshi. An 82-year-old homemaker from Moshi filed a complaint at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station.

A case has been registered against a 48-year-old woman from Moshi.

According to the police, the suspect took 40 tolas of various gold ornaments worth ₹7 lakh from the complainant, claiming she wanted to show them to her mother. She then allegedly mortgaged the jewellery in a bank to obtain a loan of ₹5 lakh.

When the complainant demanded her jewellery back, the suspect allegedly threatened her and misappropriated the ornaments. MIDC Bhosari Police are investigating the case.

Youth assaulted after dispute over garbage van repair

A youth was assaulted with a stone and a stick following a dispute while repairing a municipal council garbage van (ghantagadi). The incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug 25) around 4 pm in front of Jain English School in Talegaon Dabhade.

Saurabh Vishnu Atole (20), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, lodged a complaint at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station. A case has been registered against Sanjay Kisan Hanware (50) and Sachin Sanjay Hanware (25), both residents of Talegaon Dabhade.

According to the police, while the complainant was repairing the garbage collection vehicle, an argument broke out between a person and his mother. When the complainant intervened, the suspects allegedly called additional people and assaulted him with stones, hands and sticks. Talegaon Dabhade Police are investigating.

Case registered against group for illegal protest and roadblock outside Bavdhan Police Station

A case has been registered against nine individuals and others for allegedly assembling illegally, parking vehicles across the road and blocking traffic outside the Bavdhan Police Station.

The incident occurred on Monday (Aug 24) between 9 pm and 11 pm outside the police station. Police Sub-Inspector Sumit Khot filed the complaint.

The suspects include Siddharth Suradkar (Kalyan), Rajubhau State (Bhandup), Vikas Prakash Nandve (Mumbai), two women from Kothrud and Tadiwala Road, Kishor Kamble (Shivajinagar), Shridhar Jadhav (Hadapsar), Kumar Chakre (Ghorpadi Peth) and Dinesh Torawane (Kothrud), along with five to six others.

According to the police, the suspects formed an unlawful assembly without permission and shouted slogans. They parked four-wheelers horizontally across the road outside the station, obstructing citizens and police personnel returning home after shift duties, thereby violating police prohibition orders. Bavdhan Police are investigating.

One arrested with ganja worth ₹1.26 lakh on Nawalakh Umbre Road

Ganja worth ₹1.26 lakh, allegedly brought illegally for sale, was seized within the jurisdiction of Talegaon MIDC Police. The action was taken on Monday (Aug 24) around 11.25 pm on Nawalakh Umbre Road.

Police Constable Wasim Shaikh lodged a complaint at the Talegaon MIDC Police Station. Police arrested Pradeep Shantaram Tulve (36), a resident of Karanjavihire.

According to the police, the suspect was waiting in an open plot near Shri Datta Temple on Nawalakh Umbre Road. Police seized 332 grams of ganja valued at ₹1,26,150 and a Vespa scooter. Talegaon MIDC Police are investigating.

Elderly man assaulted with iron pipe after questioning damage to house wall

An elderly man suffered head injuries after he was allegedly hit with an iron pipe following a dispute over hammering on a house wall.

The incident took place on Monday (Aug 24) around 12.30 pm at Sainath Colony in Bhosari. A 50-year-old homemaker lodged a complaint at the Bhosari Police Station, based on which a case was registered against Sopan Ramrao Panchal (70), a resident of Bhosari.

According to the police, the suspect was hammering something on the wall of the complainant's house, and her husband questioned him. The suspect allegedly abused and assaulted her husband.

When the complainant intervened, the suspect picked up an iron pipe lying nearby and struck her husband on the head, causing severe injuries. Bhosari Police are investigating the case.

Wrong-way biker hits rider at Talawade junction, one injured

A motorcyclist was severely injured after being hit head-on by another two-wheeler allegedly travelling at high speed from the wrong direction.

The incident took place on Monday (Aug 24) around 7.20 am at Canbee Chowk in Talawade. Mangesh Dilip Devkar (31), a resident of Dehugaon, filed a complaint at the Dehu Road Police Station.

A case has been registered against an unidentified two-wheeler rider.

According to the police, the complainant was returning home after finishing his shift at a company when a speeding two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit his vehicle. The complainant suffered a fracture in his little finger.

The suspect fled without providing medical assistance. Dehu Road Police are investigating.

Youth arrested with iron machete in Phugewadi

A youth was arrested for allegedly carrying an iron machete (koyta) while an arms ban order was in force in the city area.

The action took place on Tuesday (Aug 25) around 6.15 pm under the Phugewadi Overbridge. Crime Branch Police Constable Kiran Jadhav (40) filed a complaint at the Dapodi Police Station.

Police arrested Shahrukh Farooq Shaikh (22), a resident of Dapodi.

According to the police, the suspect was carrying an iron machete valued at ₹500 with the intention of committing an offence. The Anti-Extortion Cell seized the weapon for violating the Police Commissioner's arms ban order. Dapodi Police are investigating.

Youth attacked with iron rod for asking about relative's well-being

A youth was allegedly attacked with an iron rod after asking about a relative's health.

The incident took place on Monday (Aug 24) around 10.30 pm at Dalvinagar Pathrashed, Ota Scheme, in Nigdi. Ajay Ranjit Shedge (28), a resident of Nigdi, filed a complaint at the Nigdi Police Station.

A case has been registered against Nikhil Sahebrao Sathe (32) and Vishnu Sahebrao Sathe (38), both residents of Nigdi. Police have arrested Nikhil Sathe.

According to the police, the complainant was standing in the courtyard near his home when the suspect passed by on the street. The complainant asked him, “Hey Anna, how are you doing?”

The suspect allegedly abused him and struck him on the head and legs with an iron rod. His brother allegedly joined the assault and kicked, punched and hit the complainant on the nose.

The suspects allegedly created panic in the area by brandishing the iron rod. Nigdi Police are investigating.