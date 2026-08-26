Pune Metro: Khadakwasla-Hadapsar-Kharadi Corridor Survey Begins, Residents Demand Station In Khadakwasla | Anand Chaini

Pune: Work on the survey and route alignment for the proposed Khadakwasla-Hadapsar-Kharadi Metro corridor has begun, marking progress towards the long-awaited project. Pune Metro officials said the survey and alignment work is being carried out as steps are taken to move the project towards construction at the earliest.

A team of Pune Metro officials, including Sonu Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan, met residents at Kolhewadi to explain the proposed route. The team also discussed the expected benefits of the corridor and answered questions from residents.

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Residents demand station in Khadakwasla

During the meeting, officials said Kolhewadi is currently being considered as the first station on the proposed corridor. Residents, however, asked Pune Metro to reconsider the location. They demanded that the main station and car shed be shifted to a location beyond the gas shed in Khadakwasla.

Residents said a station in Khadakwasla would make the Metro more accessible to people living in the area. They also said it could benefit tourists visiting Khadakwasla and give a boost to local tourism. Pune Metro officials said the suggestions would be placed before senior authorities for consideration.

Flyover sought between Kolhewadi & Nanded Phata

Traffic congestion was another major concern raised during the meeting. Residents and local representatives demanded a flyover between Kolhewadi and Nanded Phata. They suggested that it should be constructed along with the Metro pillars. PMC Corporators Dhanshree Kolhe and Subhash Nanekar proposed a flyover similar to the one at Nal Stop Chowk.

They said the structure could help reduce traffic congestion in Nanded, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi and Kolhewadi. Traffic pressure has been increasing in these areas, with residents frequently raising concerns over congestion.

Local representatives attend meeting

The meeting was attended by Dhanshree Kolhe, Subhash Nanekar, BJP OBC Morcha state vice-president Datta Kolhe, Vijay Mate, Ashok Mate, Ramesh Gaikwad, former sarpanch Vijay Kolhe, Ajay Kolhe, Anand Mate and other residents.

The meeting comes as Pune Metro works on the route alignment, station locations and other infrastructure requirements for the proposed Khadakwasla-Hadapsar-Kharadi corridor.

The latest survey marks an important step towards taking the project forward, while the demands raised by residents are expected to be considered as the alignment and station plans progress.