Pune: DRI Seizes Drugs Worth ₹3.41 Crore At Railway Station, Woman Passenger Arrested | Sourced

Pune: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized suspected Amphetamine and MDMA worth approximately Rs 3.41 crore from a passenger at Pune Railway Junction and arrested a woman in connection with the seizure.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI’s Pune Regional Unit, under the Mumbai Zonal Unit, intercepted the Indian passenger during the early hours of August 25. She was travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and was passing through Pune.

Following surveillance based on the intelligence input, DRI officials identified and intercepted the passenger at the railway station. A detailed search of her baggage led to the recovery of 2,532 grams (gross weight) of a white/yellow crystalline substance suspected to be Amphetamine and 878 grams (gross weight) of tablets of different colours suspected to be 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

The total value of the seized substances has been estimated at around ₹3.41 crore.

The suspected narcotic substances were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger was subsequently arrested, while further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and their intended destination.

The DRI officials said the action reflects its intelligence-led efforts to curb the illegal trafficking and smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and prevent the illicit supply of drugs.