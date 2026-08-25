Pune VIDEO: Car Gets Stuck In Wet Cement On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway In Pashan, Causes Traffic Jam | Video Screengrab

Pune: A car got stuck in freshly poured wet cement on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway near Pashan on Tuesday, causing a major traffic jam in the area.

The incident took place opposite Kumar Papillon in Pashan on Tuesday.

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The road was undergoing work to build a side slab, and wet cement had been poured on the stretch.

The car driver appears to have tried to avoid the traffic on the main carriageway. The driver entered the service road, apparently believing that the stretch was open for vehicles.

However, the car moved into the freshly poured cement and became stuck.

Workers Try To Remove Car

A video of the incident shows workers at the site trying to remove the car from the wet cement. The vehicle remained stuck as the cement had not yet set.

The incident also affected traffic on the highway. Vehicles behind the car were unable to move freely, leading to heavy congestion on the stretch.

The Katraj-Dehu Road bypass forms part of NH 48 and passes through Pashan. The highway is an important route for traffic moving around the western side of Pune.

The incident highlights the need for clear barricading and proper warnings around ongoing road work, especially when wet cement or other construction material is laid on a road or service lane.