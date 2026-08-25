Pune: Live Worm Reportedly Found In Pastry Bought From PAUL Outlet, Video Surfaces Online |

Pune: A Pune resident has claimed that he found a live worm inside a pastry purchased from a PAUL India outlet at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar. A video showing the worm moving inside the pastry has surfaced on social media, raising fresh concerns over food hygiene at the bakery chain.

The customer, Vinod Tilekar, said he had visited the outlet a few months ago and ordered the pastry as a takeaway. He later shared a video of the food item online, claiming that he found a worm inside it.

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The claim comes shortly after a similar incident was reported at PAUL India's outlet at One Horizon Centre in Gurugram. A customer there had alleged that he found a live worm inside a sandwich while having breakfast with friends on August 21. He recorded the incident and shared the video on social media.

The Gurugram incident triggered criticism online and drew a response from PAUL India. The company said that food safety, hygiene and quality standards are taken seriously and that the reported incident did not reflect the standards it aims to maintain.

PAUL India has not yet issued a response regarding the Pune resident's video. The latest allegation has added to the scrutiny surrounding the bakery chain, with customers raising questions about food handling and hygiene standards at its outlets.