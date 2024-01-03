Annabhau Sathe's Literary Legacy Overlooked In Marathi Literary Circles: Renowned Writer Vishwas Patil In Pune |

Speaking at the inaugural Sahitya Ratna Annabhau Sathe Literary Art Conference, veteran writer Vishwas Patil expressed regret at the lack of recognition for Annabhau Sathe's literature in the Marathi literary world.

At the event organised by Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) Pune, Patil said, "Annabhau Sathe's literature was a testament to his life experiences, rooted in the hardships he faced in the untamed landscapes of Maharashtra and the social inequalities he witnessed."

The gathering included BARTI, Pune's head Sunil Vare, Registrar Indira Aswar, writer Milind Kasbe, social worker activist Girish Prabhune, Commissioner of Social Welfare Department Dr Dinesh Doke, Machhindra Satte, and Dr Satyendranath Chavan and others.

Annabhau's pivotal role in Samyukt Maharashtra movement

Vishwas Patil delved into the depth of Annabhau's poetic expression, citing the lines "Majhi maina gavavar rahili.." The song depicts how a man, who migrated to Mumbai in search of work due to poverty, feels while leaving his wife behind. It was written during the Samyukt Maharashtra movement (United Maharashtra) that influenced a majority of the people, convincing them to see Mumbai as an integral part of Maharashtra.

Patil clarified that this poem wasn't a conventional love composition but rather emerged from the profound pain echoing the sacrifice of 106 martyrs in Mumbai.

"Annabhau wrote a wealth of literature touching the core of women's lives. Despite such prolific, extensive, and thought-provoking writings, his name was not even considered or discussed for the post of presidency of Marathi Literary Meet," Patil added.

'Fakira', epitome of his literary legacy

Patil brought attention to Annabhau's pivotal role in countering a divisive plan orchestrated by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and Morarji Desai to split Maharashtra into three parts, using his folk songs as a potent medium. Acknowledging Annabhau as an earthbound literary figure, Patil acclaimed 'Fakira' as the epitome of his literary legacy.

"It's lamentable that Annabhau isn't celebrated as much in the rest of Maharashtra, including Western Maharashtra, as he is in Vidarbha-Marathwada" he added.

Prabhune, who is known for his work towards the upliftment of the nomadic Pardhi community and their children, acknowledged the progress made by the deprived sections of society, attributing it to the foundation laid by influential figures like Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, Lahuji Vastad, and Annabhau Sathe.