Anna Hazare slams government over RTI Act amendment

Pune: Anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare on Tuesday accused the NDA government of “betraying” the people of the country by bringing an amendment in the RTI Act.

He said the landmark transparency law was passed long after independence.

Speaking to reporters in his hometown Ralegan Siddhi in adjoining Ahmednagar district, Hazare said despite his poor health, he was ready to hit the road to safeguard the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill amending the RTI Act amid objections by the Opposition which alleged it was an attempt to undermine the law and make the transparency panel a “toothless tiger”.