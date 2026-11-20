Nashik: The Godavari, the lifeline of Nashik, has suffered considerable environmental damage due to indiscriminate concretisation undertaken in the name of development. Once a naturally flowing river, it gradually became dependent on water released from Gangapur Dam, while several natural water sources and historic kunds were buried beneath cement and concrete.

Determined to restore the river's natural character, Devang Jani, Founder-President of the Godapremi Seva Samiti, has been pursuing a conservation campaign for the past 12 years.

Rediscovering Ancient Kunds

Jani's family has lived along the banks of the Godavari, opposite the Dutondya Maruti temple, for nearly 140 years. Disturbed by the changing condition of the river, he began researching its historic water structures.

In 2014, he discovered an old book, Key to Nashik-Trimbak, published in 1941-42. Further research into the 1883 Bombay Presidency Nashik Gazetteer revealed the existence of 17 ancient kunds in the riverbed.

These included Ramkund, Sita Kund, Laxman Kund, Ahilyabai Kund, Dashashwamedh Kund, Ramgaya Kund, Peshwa Kund and others. Using City Survey maps from 1917, Jani identified the precise locations of all 17 kunds, many of which had disappeared beneath concrete structures.

Legal Battle for Restoration

To restore these historic water bodies, Jani filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court. Following the court's intervention, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) made budgetary provisions for removing the concrete.

The restoration work was subsequently incorporated into the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Goda Beautification Project.

Work began near Gandhi Talav in December 2019 but faced opposition and was temporarily halted. Following persistent efforts by Jani and a warning of contempt proceedings, work resumed on June 8, 2020.

Five Kunds Freed From Concrete

During the first phase, concrete was removed from five kunds: Anamik Kund, Dashashwamedh Kund, Ramgaya Kund, Peshwa Kund and Khandoba Kund.

Approximately 165 truckloads of concrete, weighing between 350 and 400 tonnes, were removed from the riverbed.

A major discovery followed when a trial borewell near Ahilyabai Holkar Kund revealed a natural water source at a depth of just 80 feet. A 5-horsepower pump operated continuously for 24 hours, yielding approximately 44 litres per minute, indicating the availability of groundwater at the site.

Protecting the Godavari's Traditional Course

Jani also intervened to protect the identity of the Dakshinvahini Godavari, opposing proposed changes to its southward course under the Ramkal Path project.

His representations resulted in the work being halted, and the administration assured him that the river's traditional course would be protected.

Fight to Restore Remaining 12 Kunds

However, the restoration of the remaining 12 kunds, including the revered Ramkund, is still pending.

With preparations underway for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Jani has renewed his demand for their restoration, warning that he may approach the High Court again.

The Godapremi Seva Samiti does not accept donations, and Jani personally bears its legal and administrative expenses.

The revival of five kunds marks an important step towards protecting Nashik's historic heritage and maintaining the Godavari's ecological balance.

A Dedicated Crusader for River Conservation

Devang Jani, a passionate nature lover from Nashik, is widely recognised for his dedication to protecting rivers and preserving the sanctity and ecological balance of the Godavari. I share a warm bond of friendship with him and have closely witnessed his commitment to this noble cause.

Through sustained legal battles, he has made significant contributions to the conservation of the Godavari. His efforts extend beyond Nashik, as he has studied several rivers and explored ways to make them pollution-free. He has also presented his findings and recommendations on various platforms, earning appreciation from prestigious organisations.

One of his remarkable contributions is his in-depth study of the 17 ancient kunds along the Godavari in Nashik. Some of these traditional water reservoirs had been filled with concrete, blocking their natural water sources. Through persistent legal efforts, he worked towards restoring these vital water bodies.

He has also studied measures to reduce flood damage and increase the river's depth, helping minimise the impact of flooding in surrounding areas. His dedication and achievements deserve immense appreciation.

Raghunandan Muthe, President, Shriram Rathotsav Samitee, Nashik