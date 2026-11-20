Nashik: Vulture Wins Public Vote For City Bird, Beats Crow By 958 Votes |

Nashik: In an unusual public voting initiative, the vulture has emerged as Nashik's preferred bird, securing nearly 65.8% of the votes and defeating the crow by a margin of 958 votes. A total of 3,032 citizens participated in the initiative, with the vulture receiving 1,995 votes against 1,037 votes for the crow.

The results were announced at the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Nov 19. Environmental organisation Aapla Paryavaran organised the initiative to promote awareness about local biodiversity and bird conservation.

The online voting process began on Nov 5, coinciding with Bird Week celebrations, and continued until Nov 16 following an encouraging public response. Citizens could cast their votes by scanning quick response (QR) codes or accessing an online voting link.

The initiative received support from the district administration, NMC, Forest Department, Social Forestry Department and environmental organisations.

Read Also Nashik: Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel Gets Bail In TCS Case Over Alleged Shelter To Nida Khan

The vulture's selection is closely associated with Nashik's mythological and natural heritage. The story of Jatayu from the Ramayana, who fought Ravana while attempting to rescue Sita, has a strong connection with the region. The Jatayu temple at Taked and the presence of vultures in the Anjaneri region further strengthen this association.

Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by feeding on carcasses and naturally cleaning the environment. They help prevent the accumulation of animal remains, thereby reducing the risk of disease transmission.

However, their population has declined drastically in India over the past few decades due to factors such as the veterinary drug diclofenac, habitat loss and food scarcity.

Environmentalists believe that selecting the vulture as Nashik's bird symbol could draw greater public attention to its conservation and the protection of its natural habitat.

The crow, the other contender, also has considerable cultural and religious significance in Nashik, particularly in connection with ancestral rituals and the Kak Sparsh tradition at Ramkund.

However, some bird enthusiasts and environmentalists questioned the decision to limit the voting choices to just two types of birds, despite the rich diversity of birds found in and around Nashik.

They stressed that factors such as local habitat, ecological contribution and cultural significance should also be considered while selecting a city's bird symbol.

Although the vulture has emerged as the public choice, the larger challenge will be translating this recognition into concrete conservation measures.

The selection was part of a public initiative to choose a city bird symbol and does not constitute an official government designation.