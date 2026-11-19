Nashik: Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel Gets Bail In TCS Case Over Alleged Shelter To Nida Khan |

Nashik: The court has granted bail to former MP and MIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. The prosecution strongly opposed his bail plea, but the court granted him relief after hearing arguments from both sides.

Jaleel is accused of providing shelter to Nida Khan, the prime accused in the case, while she was absconding. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police named Jaleel as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet.

The SIT claims that Jaleel was in contact with MIM corporator Mateen Patel, who allegedly provided shelter to Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The SIT named Jaleel as an accused on this basis.

During the hearing, the prosecution strongly opposed bail, arguing that Jaleel is an influential figure and that his release could hinder the investigation or lead to pressure on witnesses. The prosecution also drew the court's attention to call records and other evidence allegedly linking Jaleel to the case.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted him bail.

Meanwhile, nine cases have been registered in connection with the alleged harassment of female employees at the TCS unit, attempts at forced religious conversion, hurting religious sentiments and mental harassment. The SIT is investigating all nine cases.

The first case was registered on March 26 at Deolali Camp Police Station. Khan was arrested on May 7 and subsequently granted bail on July 6.

With Jaleel now granted bail, attention has shifted to the next hearing in the case.