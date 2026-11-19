Nashik: RTO Penalises 39,235 Vehicles, Imposes ₹7.84 Crore In Fines In Seven Months |

Nashik: In a major initiative to curb road accidents and promote traffic discipline, the Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO) has stepped up the use of modern technology to monitor and penalise traffic violators. Through the Mobile Traffic Enforcement System (MTES), a radar-based mechanism, vehicles found violating traffic rules are being identified and penalised automatically. Regional Transport Officer Rajashree Gund has appealed to motorists to strictly follow all traffic regulations.

Between April and October 2026, a total of 39,235 vehicles were penalised, with fines amounting to approximately ₹7.84 crore. The violations included riding without helmets, speeding, driving vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRP), travelling without seat belts and triple riding. In addition to imposing fines, the RTO has also initiated action to suspend the driving licences of motorists found violating traffic rules.

Three radar interceptor vehicles equipped with advanced enforcement systems are monitoring traffic violations at accident-prone locations, highways and internal roads in Nashik city and other parts of the district. The technology enables authorities to detect speeding, non-use of helmets and seat belts, improper number plates and other traffic violations. Based on the findings, e-challans are issued immediately, while licence suspension proceedings are also initiated against offenders.

The RTO has clarified that the campaign is not merely aimed at collecting fines but primarily focuses on reducing road accidents, saving lives and developing a culture of safe driving. Motorists have been advised to keep all vehicle-related documents updated and clear any pending e-challan dues without delay.

Regional Transport Officer Rajashree Gund has warned that strict action will be taken, as per the rules, against vehicle owners and drivers found violating traffic regulations.