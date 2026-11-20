Nashik: Retired RTO Officer Dies by Suicide At Residence; Police Probe Underway |

Nashik: A retired Assistant Regional Transport Officer (RTO) allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his residence in Nashik. The deceased has been identified as Hemant Govind Hemade, who lived in the City Centre Mall area of the city. The incident has caused concern among residents.

Although the exact reason behind his death is yet to be established, police suspect that family-related issues may have prompted him to take the extreme step.

According to preliminary information, Hemade allegedly shot himself at his residence. The sound of gunfire alerted residents in the neighbourhood, after which several people rushed to his house.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish the reason behind his death. The preliminary investigation is reportedly examining possible family-related issues.

Hemade's death has caused grief in the locality, particularly as he had served as an officer in the Regional Transport Department before retiring.