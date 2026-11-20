Nashik: Indradhanush 2026 Kicks Off At YCMOU; Prashant Damle Urges Youth To Focus On Their Abilities |

Nashik: The 22nd Maharashtra State Inter-University Youth Festival, Indradhanush 2026, was inaugurated with enthusiasm at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), Nashik.

"The younger generation should focus on what they are capable of doing rather than merely what they like," said actor Prashant Damle, who was the chief guest.

Damle urged youngsters to identify their abilities and strive to transform their hobbies into professions while giving priority to completing their education. He emphasised the importance of continuous learning, extensive reading, clear pronunciation, regular exercise and pranayama.

Nashik Range Special Inspector General of Police Sanjay Yenpure urged students to maintain physical and mental fitness, cultivate discipline and stay away from drugs. He advised youngsters to firmly reject substance abuse and encourage their friends to do the same.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjeev Sonawane, who presided over the function, said Indradhanush had given Maharashtra several talented artistes and encouraged everyone to pursue at least one art form.

Nashik Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde and Vice-Chancellors of various universities were also present.

The festival began with a procession featuring different themes and street plays presented by participating universities, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and worship of Lord Nataraja.

The five-day cultural festival, being held from Nov 19 to 23, has attracted nearly 1,250 participants from 27 universities across Maharashtra, including 1,123 students as well as team managers. The participating students include 486 women and 637 men.

Five specially developed stages have been named after eminent personalities, including Dadasaheb Phalke, Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar, Vasant Kanetkar, V. D. Savarkar and sculptor Ram Sutar.

A total of 29 competitions are being organised across seven categories, namely music, dance, literary arts, theatre, fine arts, short films and processions.

Competitions in Indian folk instrumental music and light music marked the first day, filling the university campus with vibrant cultural performances.

The university's Student Welfare and Extension Centre is organising the festival.