Nashik: ‘Chitrakathi Ramayana’ Exhibition Inaugurated At Udaji Museum For World Heritage Week |

Nashik: An exhibition titled Chitrakathi Ramayana was inaugurated at the Udaji Maharaj Educational Heritage Museum, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj, on Thursday to mark World Heritage Week.

The exhibition was inaugurated by MVP General Secretary Nitin Thakare and KK Wagh Fine Arts College Principal Bal Nagarkar.

The exhibition has been jointly organised by the Udaji Maharaj Educational Heritage Museum, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Nashik Chapter and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (Nashik Division).

Artist Suhasini Kulkarni has depicted various episodes, characters and cultural traditions from the Ramayana using the traditional Paithani style of visual storytelling known as Chitrakathi. The exhibition has received financial support from the Alparambh Foundation.

Dignitaries Attend Inauguration

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including MVP Director Laxman Landge, Alparambh Foundation Director Raghuvir Adhikari, Archaeology Department Assistant Director (Nashik Division) Amol Gote, Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, Professor Shashikant Mogal, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Principal RB Patil, Fine Arts College Principal Munja Narwade and Udaji Early Years School Principal Deepti Patel.

Faculty members and students from the College of Architecture, members of INTACH Nashik and museum staff were also present.

INTACH Coordinator Ritu Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.

Exhibition Open Until Nov 25

The Chitrakathi Ramayana exhibition will remain open to the public until Nov 25.

MVP General Secretary Thakare has urged art enthusiasts, students, researchers and the general public to visit the exhibition.

The initiative aims to pass on the legacy of Indian folk art and painting traditions to the younger generation.

Ancient Artefacts Added to Museum Collection

On the occasion of World Heritage Week, two collections of historical artefacts were added to the museum.

Anant Kulkarni donated a set of ancient writing implements, while Mahendra Kulkarni gifted approximately 40 ancient coins from North and South India.

Both acquisitions are now part of the museum's permanent collection and will remain accessible to the public and researchers.

The exhibition showcases Indian folk art and traditions associated with the Ramayana through visual storytelling.