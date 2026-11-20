Nashik: Man Arrested For Slitting Wife’s Throat Over Character Suspicion In Peth Road Area | AI

Nashik: A man allegedly murdered his wife in the Komal Society area near Peth Road in Nashik. Preliminary information suggests that the husband's suspicions about his wife's character may have led to the murder. Mhasrul Police have registered a case and arrested the suspect, Akash Jadhav.

Pooja Jadhav and Akash lived in Komal Society near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Corner. Akash earned his living by driving an autorickshaw. According to preliminary information, he had been harbouring suspicions about Pooja's character for some time, leading to frequent arguments between them. He had also allegedly assaulted her on several occasions.

About 15 days ago, following an argument, Pooja had locked Akash inside the house. However, the disputes between the couple continued.

On Thursday, Akash demanded Pooja's mobile phone, but she refused to hand it over. This triggered another heated argument, following which Akash allegedly attacked Pooja using her own odhani (scarf), killing her.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers and a team from Mhasrul Police Station arrived at the scene. After conducting the spot panchnama, police registered a case against Akash and arrested him.

The incident has caused concern among residents of the locality. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.