'Ajit Pawar Crash Probe Must End 10-Month Wait, Truth Must Come Out; Name Pune Ring Road After Late NCP Leader' | AI-generated image

Pune: Shiv Sena leader and Former Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Monday urged restraint over the controversy surrounding the use of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s name and legacy, saying people should wait for the outcome of the legal proceedings.

She also emphasised the need for early submission of the high-level inquiry report into his fatal aircraft accident.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said the truth behind the accident must emerge soon, adding that the State Government was extending assistance to farmers affected by drought even as further financial aid from the Centre was awaited.

Both leaders were speaking to the media on the sidelines of the unveiling of Ajit Pawar’s bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Nov 16.

The programme was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with other political leaders. A gallery showcasing Ajit Pawar’s work, a documentary on his life and a coffee-table book were also part of the commemorative programme.

Gorhe recalls 24-year association with Ajit Pawar

Speaking about her association with Ajit Pawar, Gorhe said she had known him for nearly 24 years and that his contribution to Pune and Maharashtra would remain etched in people’s memories. She also said Fadnavis had responded positively to the proposal to name Pune’s Ring Road after the late Deputy Chief Minister.

Gorhe said, “Even in the morning, the thought in my mind was that this was a programme dedicated to Ajit Dada, and therefore I should reach the venue before time. The Chief Minister has responded positively to the demand that the Pune Ring Road should be named after Ajit Dada Pawar.”

She said the exhibition organised by the Zilla Parishad and the documentary screened in his memory brought back several memories. She also recalled his respectful conduct towards colleagues across party lines during his long political career.

“I have known him continuously for work for nearly 24 years. From the time he became an MP and subsequently served in the Legislative Assembly, as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, I had several opportunities to work with him. Even when I was serving as Deputy Chairperson, he always treated me with respect. Even when I came forward to introduce a legislative proposal, he would seek permission before speaking. That was his way of conducting himself,” Gorhe said.

Gorhe also highlighted Ajit Pawar’s contribution to drought-affected farmers and development in Pune and Maharashtra.

“I extend my heartfelt tribute to him. The feeling of ‘Ajit Dada Amar Rahe’ continues to resonate among people. His contribution to drought-affected farmers and his efforts for Pune and Maharashtra during various difficult situations will always be remembered,” she said.

On the investigation into Ajit Pawar’s fatal aircraft accident, Gorhe said Fadnavis had requested Shah to ensure that the high-level inquiry committee submitted its report at the earliest.

“The Chief Minister has requested Amit Shah that the high-level committee investigating Ajit Dada’s aircraft accident should submit its report at the earliest. Several aspects concerning aviation, aircraft manufacturing, permissions and maintenance are involved, and we expect the findings to come out soon,” Gorhe said.

Asks Rupali Chakankar to exercise restraint over trademark controversy

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the trademark associated with Ajit Pawar’s name and the remarks being made in connection with Rupali Chakankar, Gorhe questioned the practice of registering trademarks in the name of individuals.

“Some people have registered trademarks in their own names in the past as well. Generally, a trademark is associated with a product that is sold commercially. This is the first time I have come across a trademark associated with a person,” she said.

Clarifying that Chakankar had not sought her advice, Gorhe said people sometimes attempted to malign others without directly taking their names. She urged Chakankar to remain patient until the legal outcome was known.

“Rupali does not really seek my advice, but I would tell her that people sometimes defame others even without directly taking their names. You are a daughter of Maharashtra, and it would be better to have some faith and patience until the case reaches its conclusion,” Gorhe said.

Bharne seeks early report, assures farmers of assistance

Meanwhile, Bharne recalled Ajit Pawar’s close association with the Pune Zilla Parishad and said his contribution to the district’s development extended from the construction of the Zilla Parishad building to several subsequent development initiatives.

“From the construction of the Zilla Parishad building to the development work undertaken subsequently, Dada shared a special relationship with this institution. He consistently worked to ensure that every village in the district witnessed development,” Bharne said.

On the aircraft accident investigation, Bharne said more than 10 months had passed and the findings should be made public to put an end to speculation and confusion among people.

“It is important that the truth comes out at the earliest. More than 10 months have passed, and the confusion among people should end. The truth must come before the public,” Bharne said.

Addressing concerns over drought and financial assistance to farmers, Bharne said the State Government had already provided advance assistance and was awaiting additional support from the Centre. He said a proposal had been submitted to the Chief Minister and that Fadnavis had assured that farmers would receive assistance at the earliest.

“The State Government has already provided advance assistance. We are yet to receive assistance from the Centre, but we have extended help even before that. The Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers stand with farmers in view of the drought situation,” he said.

He further clarified that the Centre had not restricted assistance and that the State expected maximum possible financial support. He said the report had been submitted to the Centre and that, in case of any delay in further assistance, the State Government would continue supporting farmers.

Gorhe responds to flex removal controversy

Gorhe also responded to questions about allegations that flex banners put up by Shiv Sena for Shah’s Pune visit were being selectively removed by the civic administration. She said the municipal corporation acted in accordance with rules and Supreme Court directions and that the action was not restricted to banners belonging to one political party.

“The municipal corporation carries out its work. There are several Supreme Court judgments in this regard. It is not that only Shiv Sena’s banners are removed. Our office-bearers who put up flex banners are aware of the locations where permission has been granted and where banners have been installed. They will take appropriate legal steps wherever necessary,” Gorhe said.