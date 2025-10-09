After Child Deaths Linked To Cough Syrup In MP & Rajasthan, Pune FDA Cracks Down On Local Manufacturer - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department, Pune, has taken action against a company that manufactures cough syrup in Pune, officials announced on Thursday. During this operation, stock worth ₹13 lakh was seized, and nine samples were collected. Further action will be taken after the samples are tested.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said that this was prompted after recent news reports about the deaths of children due to cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Those deaths have raised serious questions about the quality of cough syrups. The state of Madhya Pradesh has even banned the use of 'Coldrif Cough Syrup'. Coldrif Cough Syrup is manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, an excess amount of certain components was found in a cough medicine named 'Respifresh TR'. The Gujarat Food and Drug Administration Department investigated the matter and confirmed the presence of excess components. "Following this, the Pune-based Food and Drug Administration Department was informed to take action against the company manufacturing the drug. The company that produces 'Respifresh TR' is located in Wadki, near Pune city," said an FDA official.

The Food and Drug Administration Department conducted an operation at the company in Wadki on Tuesday and seized stock worth ₹13 lakh. Additionally, nine samples were taken from the stock and sent for testing. Further action will be decided once the test report is received.

FDA Joint Commissioner (Drugs) Girish Hukare said, "We do not have the specific drug that allegedly caused the deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Gujarat, some components were found to be in excess in one drug. Action has been taken based on their information. Further action will be taken after the report arrives."

Coldrif Cough Syrup Owner Arrested

Ranganathan Govindan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals (maker of Coldrif cough syrup), was arrested in Chennai by Madhya Pradesh police. He was arrested after MP Police traced him as he was on the run. He is accused of producing syrup contaminated with diethylene glycol. It’s linked to at least 20 children’s deaths in Madhya Pradesh (and possibly Rajasthan).

MP Police said that he faces charges including adulteration, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering children. Police are investigating the matter further.