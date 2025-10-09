No-Parking Zone Violated: Seven Dumpers, One JCB Owner Booked In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The area behind the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Pimpri has been temporarily declared a 'No Parking' zone. Despite this, certain vehicle owners, especially garbage dumpers, continued to park there. In a strict action regarding this matter, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Branch has filed criminal cases against the owners of seven dumpers and a woman who owns a JCB machine.

According to police officials, the open space behind the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue is reserved for a PMPML bus stand under the new Development Plan (DP). This ground is intended for parking PMPML buses. However, many private vehicle drivers, particularly a large number of garbage dumpers, were parking there, which meant the space was not available for PMPML buses. Following a complaint filed by the PMPML administration with the Pimpri Traffic Division, the police initiated strict measures.

Action Taken on Orders from Senior Officials

A few days ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil and Police Inspector Varsha Rani Patil, in charge of the Pimpri Traffic Division, inspected this ground and other traffic-congested spots. DCP Patil had issued orders to take action against other vehicles parked in the area reserved for PMPML behind the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue.

Even after verbal warnings were given, the dumpers continued to be parked in the same place. After this, strict action from the Traffic Branch began. Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Dhakane of the Pimpri Traffic Division lodged a complaint at the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station.

Based on this complaint, a case has been registered against Sanjay Banpatte, Sanjay Devkar, Khalil Shaikh, Suresh Bhimasha Jamadar, Chandrakant Jamadar, Shivputra Jamadar, Ankush Shankar Jadhav, and JCB owner Vaishali Sanjay Gunjal under BNS section 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation). The complaint states that these vehicles were causing a traffic obstruction and created the possibility of an accident. The police have stated that this action will be intensified further.