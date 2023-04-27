AFMC's Platinum Jubilee: Premier medical institute of armed forces to turn 75 on Monday | AFMC

Armed Forces Medical College, Pune (AFMC) the fountainhead of medical education in the Indian Armed Forces and one of the premier medical colleges in the country is celebrating its platinum jubilee on April 30 and May 1.

AFMC's Journey

May 1, 1948, saw the humble beginning of this institution under the stewardship of Col PP Chowdry, MC the first Commandant of AFMC. August 4, 1962, is the red letter day in the history of AFMC when the undergraduate wing was dedicated to the nation by Mr VK Krishna Menon the erstwhile defence minister of India.

A unique triservice institute, AFMC has grown from strength to strength in these seven and a half decades, training thousands of healthcare professionals who are delivering preventive, promotive, curative, emergency and holistic healthcare nationally, globally and to the troops deployed at the frontiers of our nation.

The institute has state of art infrastructure to deliver holistic and inclusive training to young minds, nurturing their skills as a doctor and a soldier. AFMC offers training to medical officers, dental officers, nursing officers and paramedics of the Indian Armed Forces and in addition, to the medical officers and paramedics of the friendly foreign countries.

Exceptional achievements

Exceptional achievements and services of the alumni to the society at large have been recognized by many being conferred with the highest civilian presidential awards like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The alumni have touched the epitome of excellence in sports by representing and bringing accolades to the country in the Olympics, and Asian and South Asian Games.

The indomitable spirit of those who passed through the portals of this noble institution is evident by their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. Capt Devashish Sharma, an alumnus of the ‘Z’ batch of AFMC, was awarded Kirti Chakra (posthumous), the second highest peacetime gallantry award, in recognition of his exceptional bravery in the face of the enemy. Many such alumni have been conferred with gallantry and distinguished service awards.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will commence on April 30 2023, with Lt Gen Daljit Singh, AVSM, VSM, PHS, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) & Senior Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps inaugurating the Platinum Jubilee Medical Update.

Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee, AVSM, VSM, DGMS (Army), Surg VAdm Arti Sarin, VSM, DGMS (Navy), Air Mshl Rajesh Vaidya, VSM, DGMS (Air) and Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, SM, VSM, Director and Commandant, AFMC, Pune along with other senior dignitaries, veterans and serving officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services will be attending the event.

The deliberations during the Platinum Jubilee Medical Update will be an academic treat to the scientific minds. The proceedings being conducted in hybrid mode will offer an opportunity to the serving officers, alumni and veterans from the country and abroad to participate in the medical colloquium. Platinum jubilee orations, debates and panel discussions will be the key highlights of the event.