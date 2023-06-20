9 Years Of Modi Govt: BJP Holds Tiffin Meeting In Kothrud |

The Pune unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a tiffin meeting in Kothrud, led by former minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday. The event marked the completion of nine years of the Modi Government.

The tiffin meeting took place at Vrindavan Banquet, attended by State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Pune City In-charge Amar Sable, BJP Mahila Morcha National Vice President Medha Kulkarni, former Mayor Muralidhar Mohol, and other party officials and workers.

Discussion over meal

Participants brought homemade tiffins and enjoyed a meal together while reminiscing about past achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

During the gathering, Patil emphasized that the BJP is like a family, with millions of workers contributing to the party's success. He highlighted the transformative era that began in 2014 under PM Modi's leadership, with the people of the country placing unwavering faith in his service-oriented governance and welfare schemes. The BJP has declared this period as a season dedicated to service, good governance, and welfare.

Prakash Javadekar, former Union Minister acknowledged the numerous initiatives and schemes implemented by the Modi government for the welfare of the poor during his nine-year tenure.

He urged party activists to ensure that the benefits of these welfare schemes reach every corner of the country, emphasizing the importance of grassroots outreach and preparation for the upcoming elections.