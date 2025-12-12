₹15 Crore Horse 'Bramhas' Becomes Star Attraction At Sarangkheda's Chetak Festival |

A daily diet of ten litres of milk, two massages a day, a special air-conditioned chamber, four attendants at service, simple food but monthly expenses exceeding ₹1 lakh — such is the royal lifestyle of Bramhas, a handsome and robust horse standing 68 inches tall. This magnificent horse has arrived in grand style from Gujarat at the Sarangkheda Horse Fair. He received a grand welcome with traditional drums and music.



The Sarangkheda Horse Market is famous across the country for purebred, majestic horses. Every year, attractive horses from various states arrive here. The owners of the most expensive horses usually do not sell them; they keep them purely out of passion. Owing to their beauty, strength, and elegance, these horses are showcased at the fair. This year too, several such horses have arrived.



This year’s most expensive entry from Gujarat is Bramhas, valued at ₹15 crore, bringing new excitement to the market. Bramhas arrived on Thursday morning with great splendour. Chairman of the Chetak Festival Committee, Jaipalsingh Rawal, welcomed horse-owner Nagesh Desai.

The horse fair held during this annual festival is considered to lead horse markets across the country. With the added attraction of the Chetak Festival, this year’s fair has received almost 3,200 horses, of which over 500 are valued in crores. Bramhas has become the main attraction and is drawing huge crowds.



68 Inches Tall

Desai, owner of the horse, said that Bramhas, the majestic 68-inch Marwari horse, may even grow another 3 inches. His monthly expenses exceed ₹1 lakh. Although horse lovers from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab showed interest in buying him, Desai refused to sell. A special VIP chamber with royal arrangements, including air-conditioning and shade, has been created for him in the fair. Four caretakers have been assigned for his upkeep.



Diet: Chickpeas and Milk



Interestingly, unlike other horses that are fed cashews, almonds or eggs, Bramhas is given chickpeas, fodder, and milk. Marwari horses are known for their exceptional strength and sturdy build. They undergo regular exercise and are vaccinated every six months. Their ears are long and pointed, which is considered a symbol of good fortune.



Named After the ‘BrahMos’ Missile



The horse has been named Bramhas after the supersonic Indian missile BrahMos. He is the son of Ashwashakti, one of the strongest champion mares in the country. Meanwhile, business worth more than ₹2 crore has already taken place at the fair. This year, sellers are receiving an excellent response.