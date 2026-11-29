14 Women Among 364 NDA Graduates; 2 Top Academic Streams, Ankit Kumar Singh Wins President's Gold Medal | FPJ Photo

Pune: “There were apprehensions, but I could finally clear it. My three years at the NDA were amazing. The feeling of overcoming challenges made them memorable,” said Cadet Divya Godara, one of the two women who created history by topping their respective academic streams at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Her achievement reflects a changing chapter at the premier tri-services training institution, where women account for just 14 of the 364 cadets graduating with the 151st course. While Godara, who will join the Indian Army, comes from a family with no military background, her fellow woman topper, Cadet Gargi Paliwal, was inspired by her elder brother, who serves in the Army, and her twin sister, who is studying at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, to pursue a career in the armed forces.

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Adding another remarkable achievement to the course, Bihar-born Cadet Ankit Kumar Singh received the President’s Gold Medal for securing first position in the overall order of merit. Cadet SS Patil (K Squadron) was awarded the President’s Silver Medal for securing second position, while Cadet Rishi Bhadwal (F Squadron) received the President’s Bronze Medal for securing third position. These medals recognise the cadets' overall performance in academics, outdoor training, joint service training and specialised service subjects during their three-year tenure at the NDA.

The achievements were recognised during the convocation ceremony of the 151st course held at the NDA on Sunday. Dr BHVS Narayan Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune, and former Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) at the DRDO, attended as the chief guest.

Women break new ground in academic excellence

For the first time in the academy’s history, two women cadets emerged as toppers in their respective academic streams. Gargi Paliwal, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, topped the Computer Science stream, while Divya Godara secured first position in the Arts stream.

Paliwal’s decision to join the NDA was influenced by her family’s association with the armed forces. Her elder brother, who serves in the Indian Army, became her inspiration, while her twin sister is pursuing her MBBS at AFMC, Pune.

She said, “When the entry of female cadets to the NDA was announced, I started thinking about it. I soon decided that NDA was my goal. I did not think of anything else.”

However, the journey was not without challenges. Coming from a background without extensive physical training, Paliwal initially found the academy’s demanding physical routine difficult. She credited the faculty and trainers for understanding her weaknesses while maintaining high standards of excellence.

Paliwal, who is set to join the Indian Air Force, said, “I feel so lucky to have faculty and trainers who, despite being focused on excellence, were sensitive towards our weaknesses and helped us overcome them.”

Godara’s journey, meanwhile, began with uncertainty. With no armed forces background in her family, joining the NDA was an entirely new possibility for her parents as well.

She said, “When NDA started admitting female cadets, I had heard the news, but I never pictured myself here. Once I started considering it, I began meeting people who had cleared the NDA examination and those preparing for it. My family and I gradually learnt about the academy. There were apprehensions, but I could finally clear it.”

She credited her seniors, instructors and women cadets from earlier batches for guiding her through the three-year journey. Godara will join the Army after completing her training at the academy.

The achievement comes four years after the NDA opened its doors to women in June 2022, following an interim Supreme Court order in August 2021. The first batch of women cadets, part of the 148th course, graduated in May 2025. The 151st course marks the fourth batch of women cadets to graduate.

A decade of discipline behind Ankit’s gold

For Ankit Kumar Singh, the President’s Gold Medal represents nearly a decade of preparation, discipline and determination. Hailing from Bihar, he studied at Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer, where his ambition to join the armed forces gradually took shape. Coming from a military family, with both his father and grandfather having served in the Army, he said the inspiration to wear the uniform was always present.

Singh said, “My father and grandfather were in the Army, so I was motivated to join it. Rashtriya Military School taught me a lot. From there itself, I had a clear-cut aim to join the National Defence Academy.”

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Singh said his journey was marked by failures, learning experiences and constant improvement. Training camps, leadership responsibilities and exposure to military functioning helped him develop the qualities required of an officer.

He said, “Many times I failed, many times I learnt and many times I improved. During camps, I learnt how to lead men. The Army Training Team taught me a lot about how the military functions. I believe service is most important to me, and I have focused all my heart on it. That has resulted in the President’s Gold Medal.”

Explaining the significance of the achievement, he added that the real challenge was only beginning. “The main thing is that the game is going to begin from now on. It is not over yet. It is a new beginning, and my mentality is different as I prepare for what lies ahead.”

His journey has already spanned around 10 years - nearly seven years of schooling and military-oriented preparation at Rashtriya Military School, followed by three years of rigorous training at the NDA. He will now undergo another year of specialised training at his respective pre-commissioning training academy before beginning his career as an officer and taking up operational responsibilities, including service in the field and along the country's borders.

For Singh's parents, the medal is the culmination of a dream that began when they enrolled him at Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer. His mother said he had always wanted to join the Army and gradually grew into that ambition through his schooling.

His father said the family was proud to see another generation move towards the armed forces. “It takes courage to send your child into the defence forces, but there is happiness too. We have a defence background, and we would want every generation of our family to join the armed forces,” he said.

His sister, who is also pursuing her studies in Pune, became emotional while speaking about her brother’s achievement.

“First, he cleared the school entrance test, then secured the best position and now has cleared the NDA to become the best. He is the best brother ever. I am really proud of him. I am emotional right now, but all the best, Bhaiya, for your future,” she said.

Singh’s mentor at the NDA, Col Anil Yadav, described him as one of the finest cadets he had mentored.

Yadav told The Free Press Journal, “I have never seen a student or a young man like him. Ankit led the entire batch so well and kept everyone together like a chain hooked together. He is a great leader with exceptional leadership skills and immense talent. I am proud to be his mentor.”

He added that Singh had taken on several responsibilities throughout his academic tenure and had set a high benchmark through his performance.

“These 10 years were not easy at all, and winning the President’s Gold Medal is a huge achievement. As he steps into the actual world, I wish him and his family the very best. I want to see him grow higher and higher,” he said.