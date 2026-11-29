Pedalling Towards Olympic Glory! Over 50,000 Join Fit India's 100th Cycling Edition In Pune | PTI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, celebrated under the theme ‘IndiaReady4Olympics’, would help prepare the country’s sporting contingent for the Olympic Games, as India has already submitted its bid to host the 2036 edition — which would be the country’s first-ever Olympics.

The landmark edition witnessed participation from more than 50,000 people in Pune alone, while the cycling initiative has been organised at over 40,000 locations across the country, connecting youngsters with the Fit India Movement.

“Advancing the Fit India Movement, in the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle today, more than 50,000 people participated in Pune alone. At more than 40,000 locations across the country, Sundays on Cycle has been organised, and youth of the country have been connected with the Fit India Movement. The theme today was ‘IndiaReady4Olympics’. I am confident that Fit India Movement and Khelo India Movement by PM Modi will make the 2036 Olympics Team ready,” Mandaviya told ANI.

VIDEO | Pune: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in the 100th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/nx9SdRPOcS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026

India’s Ambitions For 2036 Olympics

Highlighting India’s ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympics, the Union Minister expressed confidence in the country’s sporting potential and credited decisive leadership and youth participation for the progress.

“When there is decisive leadership in the country, and when the youth of the country connect with it, nothing is impossible. India has won the bid for Commonwealth Games. But even for the 2036 Olympics, India is ready,” he added.

The 100th edition was celebrated on a grand scale in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, with several cultural programmes and activities. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Mahesh Manjrekar also joined the celebrations alongside athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Priyanka Goswami Encourages Youth Participation

Indian race walker and two-time Olympian Priyanka Goswami welcomed the large-scale public participation and said the initiative could encourage more youngsters to embrace fitness and sports.

“This 100th edition felt good. Seeing the love from the people of Pune and their interest in fitness felt so good. Thousands of people participated here. This is a loud message for the country to stay fit,” Goswami told ANI.

She also urged youngsters to stay away from substance abuse and take up sports and physical activities.

“Our country is so populated. So, I would want our youth to shun drugs and come to sports, to keep themselves fit. Drug abuse affects your health. When you do cycling or any activity to keep yourself fit, we will stay fit, and the country will advance. Everyone should follow this message by PM Modi,” she added.

Sandeep Punia Highlights Importance Of Fitness

Race walker Sandeep Kumar Punia also praised the initiative, highlighting the enthusiasm among people from different sections of society.

“I really enjoyed today’s Sunday on Cycle programme; there was a huge gathering here. Looking at it, I feel Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s Fit India initiative will take our country a long way ahead. If Sunday on Cycle continues at this pace, with every worker, child and youth so excited about cycling, it will be wonderful,” Punia said.

He further emphasised the importance of physical fitness in national development.

“There is so much enthusiasm across all sections to stay fit through this Fit India initiative. Seeing one person, the other also feels inspired. As they say, the first blessing is a healthy body; then everything else follows. If every citizen of our country is healthy, we will progress in every field, including sports.”

“Be it a normal engineer or anyone in any field, if the body is healthy, everything starts with health. So keep yourself fit and take the country forward. This is a really great initiative, and it was great to be here today,” he added.

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Fit India’s Growth And Olympic Values

Launched in December 2024 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a fitter and healthier nation, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a nationwide movement promoting physical activity through cycling.

The initiative began with 250 locations and 500 participants in New Delhi. Its 99th edition, held around Constitution Day, witnessed participation from lakhs of citizens across more than 26,000 locations.

The 100th edition also highlighted the values of the Olympic Movement, including good governance, integrity, fair competition, inclusion, athlete welfare and sustainability, while encouraging citizens to make fitness an integral part of their daily lives.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)