Maharashtra Teacher Awards 2025-26: Mumbai And Pune Teachers Among 123 Selected For Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Honours | Representative image

Pune: Teachers from Mumbai and Pune have secured recognition across multiple categories in the Maharashtra Government’s 2025-26 Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Merit Awards, with educators from the two cities featuring in the primary, secondary, tribal education, ideal teacher, arts and sports categories. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Mumbai on December 3.

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The School Education and Sports Department announced the selection of 123 teachers through a Government Resolution issued on November 27. The selection was based on recommendations made by the State Selection Committee following its meeting on August 25, 2026.

Among the primary school teachers selected from Mumbai are Sameeya Tausif Sheikh, Pushpa Mohan Koli and Shraddha Sudhakar Rohokale. Pune’s awardees in this category include Amar Dhamaji Khedekar and Jayshree Sunil Palande.

In the secondary category, Mumbai teachers Vivek Jagannath Thorat, Sopan Namdev More, Manohar Shivaji Baviskar and Dr Sanju Subha Pardeshi have been selected. Pune’s recipients include Dr Smita Jayendra Khopade and Tukaram Arjun Sirsath.

The recognition also extends to specialised categories. Machhindra Ramchandra Zanjare from Pune has been selected in the category for primary teachers doing outstanding work in tribal areas. Under the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Ideal Teacher Award, Dr Mamta Shashi Jha from Mumbai and Neelam Appasaheb Sumbe from Pune have been named recipients.

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The department has also recognised teachers for their contributions to arts and sports. Manohar Parshuram Mhatre from Mumbai and Pramod Arvind Dombe from Pune have been selected in the special teacher (arts) category. Nilesh Atmaram Gaikwad from Mumbai and Vitthal Annappa Kumbhar from Pune feature in the special teacher (sports) category.

Of the total 123 awards, 38 are in the primary category, 39 in secondary education and 19 for teachers working in tribal areas. Eight awards each have been allocated for ideal teachers, arts and sports. One award is for a teacher with a disability or a teacher working in a school for students with disabilities, while two are for Scout and Guide teachers.

According to the department, the State Teacher Award scheme has been operational in Maharashtra since 1962-63. Its revised format has been implemented under the present name since 2021-22.