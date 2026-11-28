Madras University Plays Down Religious Row As Two Proposed Christian Theology Courses Trigger Controversy |

Chennai: The 169-year-old University of Madras has found itself in the middle of a religious controversy after its academic council on Wednesday did not ratify a decision to start certificate courses in Franciscan Spirituality and Pentecostal Theology through its Department of Christian Studies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The issue pertains to a communication sent by the university on November 23 containing agenda for the academic council meeting on November 25. Item number 16 was to ratify the syndicate’s decision to accept recommendations of the Board of Studies and introduce two new certificate courses at the Institute of Distance Education, in both English and Tamil.

The university’s syndicate first decided to introduce these courses in April 2026.

However, on November 24, the university sent a revised agenda from which this particular item had been removed. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has copies of both documents.

A university professor claimed that the agenda item was deleted after a complaint was sent to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar, also the university’s Chancellor, alleging ‘Christian influence’ and ‘conversion activities’. Fingers were also pointed at Rita John, the university’s registrar and an internationally renowned professor of theoretical physics. In a conversation with FPJ, John clarified that the agenda item was removed after discussions with the department’s professor as the courses were meant to be introduced only in the 2027-28 academic year. She also brushed aside allegations targeting her religion, attributing them to “fringe elements” and saying that her academic credentials spoke for themselves.

A spokesperson for Arlekar told FPJ that the Governor’s office had issued no official communication on the matter and denied the Governor’s involvement in the issue. The university has been without a Vice-Chancellor since August 2023 owing to a legal dispute between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor over the constitution of a search-cum-selection committee.